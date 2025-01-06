iifl-logo-icon 1
TCM Ltd Cash Flow Statement

48.01
(-3.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR TCM Ltd

TCM FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.16

0.38

-0.12

-0.61

Depreciation

-0.02

0

0

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.18

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.13

-0.45

2.24

0.31

Other operating items

Operating

-0.16

-0.06

2.11

-0.36

Capital expenditure

0.43

0

55.06

0

Free cash flow

0.26

-0.05

57.17

-0.36

Equity raised

58.31

59.1

0.76

-59.39

Investing

0

-0.61

0.56

0

Financing

11.47

11.02

11.68

-7.91

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

70.04

69.45

70.18

-67.67

