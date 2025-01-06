TCM Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.16
0.38
-0.12
-0.61
Depreciation
-0.02
0
0
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.18
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.13
-0.45
2.24
0.31
Other operating items
Operating
-0.16
-0.06
2.11
-0.36
Capital expenditure
0.43
0
55.06
0
Free cash flow
0.26
-0.05
57.17
-0.36
Equity raised
58.31
59.1
0.76
-59.39
Investing
0
-0.61
0.56
0
Financing
11.47
11.02
11.68
-7.91
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
70.04
69.45
70.18
-67.67
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.