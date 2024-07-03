TCM Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
6.9
5.28
8.59
11.3
5.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.9
5.28
8.59
11.3
5.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
0.04
0.34
0.04
0.03
Total Income
6.93
5.32
8.94
11.34
5.07
Total Expenditure
7.48
6.32
9.25
10.52
6.69
PBIDT
-0.55
-1
-0.31
0.82
-1.61
Interest
0
0
0.02
0.06
0.06
PBDT
-0.56
-1
-0.33
0.76
-1.67
Depreciation
0.08
0.08
0.1
0.07
0.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.04
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.64
-1.09
-0.47
0.69
-1.74
Minority Interest After NP
-0.06
-0.11
-0.1
-0.04
-0.09
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.57
-0.98
-0.36
0.73
-1.65
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.57
-0.98
-0.36
0.73
-1.65
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.77
-1.31
-0.48
0.98
-2.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.48
7.48
7.48
7.48
7.48
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-7.97
-18.93
-3.6
7.25
-31.94
PBDTM(%)
-8.11
-18.93
-3.84
6.72
-33.13
PATM(%)
-9.27
-20.64
-5.47
6.1
-34.52
