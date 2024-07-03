iifl-logo-icon 1
TCM Ltd Quarterly Results

47.29
(-2.03%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

6.9

5.28

8.59

11.3

5.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.9

5.28

8.59

11.3

5.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

0.04

0.34

0.04

0.03

Total Income

6.93

5.32

8.94

11.34

5.07

Total Expenditure

7.48

6.32

9.25

10.52

6.69

PBIDT

-0.55

-1

-0.31

0.82

-1.61

Interest

0

0

0.02

0.06

0.06

PBDT

-0.56

-1

-0.33

0.76

-1.67

Depreciation

0.08

0.08

0.1

0.07

0.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.04

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.64

-1.09

-0.47

0.69

-1.74

Minority Interest After NP

-0.06

-0.11

-0.1

-0.04

-0.09

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.57

-0.98

-0.36

0.73

-1.65

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.57

-0.98

-0.36

0.73

-1.65

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.77

-1.31

-0.48

0.98

-2.21

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.48

7.48

7.48

7.48

7.48

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-7.97

-18.93

-3.6

7.25

-31.94

PBDTM(%)

-8.11

-18.93

-3.84

6.72

-33.13

PATM(%)

-9.27

-20.64

-5.47

6.1

-34.52

TCM: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR TCM Ltd

