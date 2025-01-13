TCM Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.48
7.48
3.4
3.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.1
26.9
23.73
30.14
Net Worth
34.58
34.38
27.13
33.54
Minority Interest
Debt
0.27
1.08
6.02
5.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
34.85
35.46
33.15
39.37
Fixed Assets
16.85
35.12
54.7
58.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.91
0.52
0.17
0.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
16.56
-0.35
-21.98
-19.3
Inventories
30.58
3.79
1.37
2.41
Inventory Days
206.97
Sundry Debtors
8.45
4.67
1.85
2.52
Debtor Days
216.42
Other Current Assets
32.46
28.23
4.99
4.92
Sundry Creditors
-2.73
-1.01
-0.47
-3.85
Creditor Days
330.64
Other Current Liabilities
-52.2
-36.03
-29.72
-25.3
Cash
0.52
0.18
0.27
0.05
Total Assets
34.84
35.47
33.16
39.36
