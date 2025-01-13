iifl-logo-icon 1
TCM Ltd Balance Sheet

47
(-0.02%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.48

7.48

3.4

3.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27.1

26.9

23.73

30.14

Net Worth

34.58

34.38

27.13

33.54

Minority Interest

Debt

0.27

1.08

6.02

5.83

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

34.85

35.46

33.15

39.37

Fixed Assets

16.85

35.12

54.7

58.42

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.91

0.52

0.17

0.19

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

16.56

-0.35

-21.98

-19.3

Inventories

30.58

3.79

1.37

2.41

Inventory Days

206.97

Sundry Debtors

8.45

4.67

1.85

2.52

Debtor Days

216.42

Other Current Assets

32.46

28.23

4.99

4.92

Sundry Creditors

-2.73

-1.01

-0.47

-3.85

Creditor Days

330.64

Other Current Liabilities

-52.2

-36.03

-29.72

-25.3

Cash

0.52

0.18

0.27

0.05

Total Assets

34.84

35.47

33.16

39.36

