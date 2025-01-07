Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.25
0.92
0
0
yoy growth (%)
361.8
0
0
0
Raw materials
-1.87
-0.65
0
0
As % of sales
44.15
70.9
0
0
Employee costs
-0.55
-0.26
-0.03
-0.03
As % of sales
13.16
28.55
0
0
Other costs
-1.86
-0.75
-0.31
-0.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
43.85
82.5
0
0
Operating profit
-0.05
-0.75
-0.35
-0.77
OPM
-1.18
-81.96
0
0
Depreciation
-0.02
0
0
-0.06
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
1.23
1.14
0.23
0.22
Profit before tax
1.16
0.38
-0.12
-0.61
Taxes
-0.18
0
0
0
Tax rate
-15.48
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.98
0.38
-0.12
-0.61
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.62
0
Net profit
0.98
0.38
-0.74
-0.61
yoy growth (%)
152.8
-151.9
21.97
23.11
NPM
23.11
42.22
0
0
No Record Found
