TCM Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

47.29
(-2.03%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.25

0.92

0

0

yoy growth (%)

361.8

0

0

0

Raw materials

-1.87

-0.65

0

0

As % of sales

44.15

70.9

0

0

Employee costs

-0.55

-0.26

-0.03

-0.03

As % of sales

13.16

28.55

0

0

Other costs

-1.86

-0.75

-0.31

-0.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

43.85

82.5

0

0

Operating profit

-0.05

-0.75

-0.35

-0.77

OPM

-1.18

-81.96

0

0

Depreciation

-0.02

0

0

-0.06

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

1.23

1.14

0.23

0.22

Profit before tax

1.16

0.38

-0.12

-0.61

Taxes

-0.18

0

0

0

Tax rate

-15.48

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.98

0.38

-0.12

-0.61

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.62

0

Net profit

0.98

0.38

-0.74

-0.61

yoy growth (%)

152.8

-151.9

21.97

23.11

NPM

23.11

42.22

0

0

