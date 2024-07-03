iifl-logo-icon 1
TCM Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

23.64

2.43

2.2

1.45

0.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

23.64

2.43

2.2

1.45

0.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.09

0.02

0.36

0.17

0.05

Total Income

23.72

2.46

2.57

1.62

0.92

Total Expenditure

25.22

5.36

4.03

1.33

1.11

PBIDT

-1.5

-2.9

-1.46

0.28

-0.19

Interest

0.12

0.01

0

0

0

PBDT

-1.62

-2.91

-1.46

0.28

-0.19

Depreciation

0.2

0.26

0.03

0.01

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.82

-3.17

-1.49

0.27

-0.19

Minority Interest After NP

-0.23

-0.18

-0.59

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.59

-2.99

-0.9

0.27

-0.19

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.59

-2.99

-0.9

0.27

-0.19

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.12

-5.25

-2.63

0.79

-0.56

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.48

7.48

3.4

3.4

3.4

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-6.34

-119.34

-66.36

19.31

-21.59

PBDTM(%)

-6.85

-119.75

-66.36

19.31

-21.59

PATM(%)

-7.69

-130.45

-67.72

18.62

-21.59

