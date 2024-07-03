TCM Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
23.64
2.43
2.2
1.45
0.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
23.64
2.43
2.2
1.45
0.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.09
0.02
0.36
0.17
0.05
Total Income
23.72
2.46
2.57
1.62
0.92
Total Expenditure
25.22
5.36
4.03
1.33
1.11
PBIDT
-1.5
-2.9
-1.46
0.28
-0.19
Interest
0.12
0.01
0
0
0
PBDT
-1.62
-2.91
-1.46
0.28
-0.19
Depreciation
0.2
0.26
0.03
0.01
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.82
-3.17
-1.49
0.27
-0.19
Minority Interest After NP
-0.23
-0.18
-0.59
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.59
-2.99
-0.9
0.27
-0.19
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.59
-2.99
-0.9
0.27
-0.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.12
-5.25
-2.63
0.79
-0.56
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.48
7.48
3.4
3.4
3.4
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-6.34
-119.34
-66.36
19.31
-21.59
PBDTM(%)
-6.85
-119.75
-66.36
19.31
-21.59
PATM(%)
-7.69
-130.45
-67.72
18.62
-21.59
