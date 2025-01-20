Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
361.8
132.34
Op profit growth
6.94
-14.99
EBIT growth
0.82
-132.15
Net profit growth
-61.15
-132.15
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-21.08
-91.06
-248.9
EBIT margin
7.23
33.11
-239.33
Net profit margin
2.78
33.11
-239.33
RoCE
0.8
0.8
RoNW
0.09
0.23
RoA
0.07
0.2
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.35
0.89
-2.79
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.25
0.87
-2.8
Book value per share
95.74
95.39
95.38
Valuation ratios
P/E
71.28
-10.67
P/CEPS
97.05
-10.63
P/B
0.26
0.31
EV/EBIDTA
57.24
-18.94
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-61.47
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
184.64
652.42
Inventory days
168.32
636.55
Creditor days
-256.74
-662.16
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
0.17
0.17
0.05
Net debt / op. profit
-6.42
-6.7
-1.68
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-44.15
-70.9
-106.66
Employee costs
-25.24
-37.14
-57.68
Other costs
-51.69
-83.02
-184.54
