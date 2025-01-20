iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TCM Ltd Key Ratios

46.78
(1.61%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:16:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR TCM Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

361.8

132.34

Op profit growth

6.94

-14.99

EBIT growth

0.82

-132.15

Net profit growth

-61.15

-132.15

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-21.08

-91.06

-248.9

EBIT margin

7.23

33.11

-239.33

Net profit margin

2.78

33.11

-239.33

RoCE

0.8

0.8

RoNW

0.09

0.23

RoA

0.07

0.2

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.35

0.89

-2.79

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.25

0.87

-2.8

Book value per share

95.74

95.39

95.38

Valuation ratios

P/E

71.28

-10.67

P/CEPS

97.05

-10.63

P/B

0.26

0.31

EV/EBIDTA

57.24

-18.94

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-61.47

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

184.64

652.42

Inventory days

168.32

636.55

Creditor days

-256.74

-662.16

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

0.17

0.17

0.05

Net debt / op. profit

-6.42

-6.7

-1.68

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-44.15

-70.9

-106.66

Employee costs

-25.24

-37.14

-57.68

Other costs

-51.69

-83.02

-184.54

TCM : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR TCM Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.