In pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015 read with Section 91 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013, we would like to inform that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the company will remain closed from Saturday, 21st September 2024 to Friday, 27th September 2024 (both days inclusive) and decided to fix Friday, 20th September 2024 as the record date for identifying the shareholders eligible to vote for the purpose of 80th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, 27th September 2024 for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. Kindly take the same on records.