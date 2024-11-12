Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 1 Nov 2024

TCM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors would be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at 10:30 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia consider and approve: - 1. The Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Further in continuation of our intimation dated 28th September 2024 regarding closure of Trading Window we would like to re-iterate that the trading window shall re-open after 48 hours from the declaration of the financial results. We request you to take the information on record. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Tuesday, 12th November 2024 has considered and approved the following business:- 1. The Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Consolidated and Standalone Limited Review Reports for the Quarter and period ended 30th September 2024. The meeting commenced at 10.30 A.M. and concluded at 01:15 P.M. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the second quarter ended 30th September 2024 along with a copy of Limited Review Reports issued by the Auditors of the Company. Kindly take the same on records. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Tuesday, 27th August 2024 has considered and approved the following business:- 1. To accept a loan of up to Rs.12 Crore from Peoples Urban Cooperative Bank (PUCB), Edapally, Ernakulam, by mortgaging the title deeds and related documents of Hi Lite Property, Maradu, owned by the company in favour of Peoples Urban Cooperative Bank (PUCB) for business purpose. The meeting commenced at 10.30 A.M. and concluded at 11:15 A.M.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

TCM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors would be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at 10:30 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia consider and approve: - 1. The Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Further in continuation of our intimation dated 28th June 2024 regarding closure of Trading Window we would like to re-iterate that the trading window shall re-open after 48 hours from the declaration of the financial results. We request you to take the information on record. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 has considered and approved the following business:- 1. The Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Consolidated and Standalone Limited Review Reports for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. The 80th Annual General Meeting of the Company is decided to be held on Friday, the 27th September 2024 through Physical Means and approved the Notice. 3. The Directors Report, Corporate Governance Report and the Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-2024 is approved. 4. The Closure of Share Transfer Register and Register of Shareholders is approved. 5. The Retirement of Directors by rotation is approved. 6. Appointment of M/s GSRV and Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, Ernakulam as the Internal Auditors of the Company for FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

TCM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors would be held on Monday 27th May 2024 at 10:30 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia consider and approve: - 1. The Consolidated and Standalone Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Further in continuation of our intimation dated 28th March 2024 regarding closure of Trading Window we would like to re-iterate that the trading window shall re-open after 48 hours from the declaration of the financial results. We request you to take the information on record. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Monday, 27th May, 2024 has considered and approved the following business:- 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 together with the Statutory Audit Reports. 2. Declaration to the effect that the Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results of the Company is with unmodified opinion. 3. Appointment of M/s JKM Associates, Company Secretaries, Ernakulam as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the FY 2023-24. 4. Appointment M/s Jomy Saimon and Associates, Chartered Accountants, Ernakulam as the Internal Auditors of the Company for FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 13 May 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Monday, 13th May 2024, on a shorter notice, has considered and approved the following business:- 1. Read and Confirmed the Minutes of the previous Board Meetings held on 12th February 2024 2. Took note of the Declaration received from the Directors in Form MBP-1 pursuant to Section 184(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 9(2) of the Companies (Meeting of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014. 3. Took note of the Declaration furnished by Directors in Form DIR-8 pursuant to Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013. 4. Discussed and approved to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with M/s Biogenix Inc Pvt Ltd, Lucknow for contract manufacture of various reagents which are used in diagnostic laboratories for various tests, on behalf of our company. The meeting commenced at 12.30 P.M. and concluded at 01:15 P.M.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024