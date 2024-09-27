In pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015 read with Section 91 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013, we would like to inform that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the company will remain closed from Saturday, 21st September 2024 to Friday, 27th September 2024 (both days inclusive) and decided to fix Friday, 20th September 2024 as the record date for identifying the shareholders eligible to vote for the purpose of 80th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, 27th September 2024 for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. Kindly take the same on records. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015, we are enclosing herewith a summary of proceedings of our 80th AGM of the Company held on Friday, 27th September 2024 at Bharath Hotel, Ernakulam (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024) We are enclosing herewith the Consolidated Scrutinizers Report on e voting and voting through the ballot process for the 80th Annual General Meeting of our Company held o Friday, the 27th September 2024 at 03:00 PM at Bharath Hotel (BTH), Ernakulam. Please take the same in your records. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)