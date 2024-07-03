TCM Ltd Summary

TCM Limited (formerly known Travancore Chemical & Mfg. Co. Ltd.) was incorporated in April, 1943. Company is engaged in the business of trading of solar panels and health care products, installation of solar panels and manufacturing of cattle feed. Prior to this, it was engaged in business of manufacture of Chemicals having plants at Mettur and Tuticorin and also the Company acting as C & F Agents. It also engaged in the field of manufacture of two groups of chemicals, mainly comprising of Fungicides, Weedicides and their formulations and Barium and Strontium Salts consisting of Carbonates, Nitrates and Chlorides. A part of fungicides and respective formulations manufactured at Tuticorin.The Tuticorin Unit restarted in 2007 and the Mettur Unit restarted in 2008. The Company had entered into an MOU with M/s. Godrej Properties Limited for developing the Kalamassery Unit in the field of property development, construction and infrastructure development.The Company became a sick company registered with BIFR and submitted revival scheme to the Operating Agency. Also, the Company was unable to re establish its position in its earlier products.On 07th January 2020, a subsidiary company, viz. iSpark Learning Solutions Private Limited with 51% share holding of the Company was incorporated. The Company in FY 2020-2021, started its new trading and manufacturing business of medical products, trading and manufacturing of GPS enabled Automatic Head Light Beam Assist System for vehicles under the brand name of ENSO along with the existing business of setting up and commissioning of Solar Power plants.With regard to Chemical Manufacturing business, the production remains suspended in Tuticorin Unit, since April 2012 because of financial constraints and scarcity of raw materials. The manufacturing activities at Mettur Unit was also suspended. For Kalamassery Unit, the Company signed an MOU with Godrej Properties Limited for a property Development Project, which was not implemented due to BIFR/ AAIFR proceedings. The Company, being now out of these proceedings, has been trying to implement the MOU. Simultaneously the Company is in process of reviving operations by taking up appropriate new business activities like done during the year, i.e. Healthcare, EdTech, Solar power plants installation and commissioning. On 15th July 2021, a subsidiary company, viz. TCM Healthcare Private Limited with 100% share holding of TCM Ltd was incorporated.The Company during the year 2023, has amended its Memorandum of Association to do business of Development of townships, construction of residential/ commercial premises, recreational facilities and allied infrastructures or any other revenue generating projects including by way of partnership or joint venture with third party in addition to present business. The Company also incorporated two wholly owned subsidiaries- TCM Properties Pvt Ltd and TCM Solar Pvt Ltd, to do small property development and solar projects respectively, under it.