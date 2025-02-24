iifl-logo-icon 1
Technojet Consultants Ltd Cash Flow Statement

79
(48.50%)
Feb 24, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Technojet Consultants Ltd

Technojet Cons. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.03

-0.04

-0.02

Depreciation

0

0

-6.75

-6.78

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.06

-0.02

-0.01

0.37

Other operating items

Operating

-0.11

-0.06

-0.06

0.34

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-0.11

-0.06

-0.06

0.34

Equity raised

1.2

1.26

1.39

1.48

Investing

0

0

-0.07

-0.42

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1.08

1.19

1.25

1.4

