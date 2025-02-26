iifl-logo-icon 1
Technojet Consultants Ltd Share Price

79
(48.50%)
Feb 24, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open79
  • Day's High79
  • 52 Wk High79
  • Prev. Close53.2
  • Day's Low79
  • 52 Wk Low 79
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value26.55
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.58
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Technojet Consultants Ltd KEY RATIOS

Technojet Consultants Ltd Corporate Action

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 May, 2024

arrow

22 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Technojet Consultants Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Technojet Consultants Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

27 Feb, 2025|03:05 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.14%

Non-Promoter- 26.85%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Technojet Consultants Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.38

0.5

0.55

0.6

Net Worth

0.58

0.7

0.75

0.8

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.05

-0.04

-0.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.03

-0.04

-0.02

Depreciation

0

0

-6.75

-6.78

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.06

-0.02

-0.01

0.37

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-11.48

-26.65

25.24

1.7

EBIT growth

67.42

-33.74

66.34

7.89

Net profit growth

74.35

-39.5

82.74

7.89

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Technojet Consultants Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

69.67

073,564.39-49.430270.9245.21

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

44.96

102.1821,047.25110.110453.721.3

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd

ONESOURCE

1,349.4

015,442-73.020336.7536.2

Equinox India Developments Ltd

EMBDL

127.7

015,100.29-15.2604.8343.55

Rites Ltd

RITES

216.4

28.1810,400.2794.994.16544.5351.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Technojet Consultants Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

J C Bham

Non Executive Director

S Raja

Executive Director

Bhaktavar A Pardiwalla

Independent Director

Sanjive Arora

Independent Director

Nitin Hariyantlal Datanwala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Technojet Consultants Ltd

Summary

Technojet Consultants Limited (the Company) was incorporated on June 28. 1982. It is engaged in the business of provision of technical know-how or rendering of services in connection with the provision of technical know-how.
Company FAQs

What is the Technojet Consultants Ltd share price today?

The Technojet Consultants Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹79 today.

What is the Market Cap of Technojet Consultants Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Technojet Consultants Ltd is ₹1.58 Cr. as of 24 Feb ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Technojet Consultants Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Technojet Consultants Ltd is 0 and 2.97 as of 24 Feb ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Technojet Consultants Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Technojet Consultants Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Technojet Consultants Ltd is ₹79 and ₹79 as of 24 Feb ‘25

What is the CAGR of Technojet Consultants Ltd?

Technojet Consultants Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Technojet Consultants Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Technojet Consultants Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.15 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.85 %

