Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹79
Prev. Close₹53.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹79
Day's Low₹79
52 Week's High₹79
52 Week's Low₹79
Book Value₹26.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.58
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.38
0.5
0.55
0.6
Net Worth
0.58
0.7
0.75
0.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.05
-0.04
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.03
-0.04
-0.02
Depreciation
0
0
-6.75
-6.78
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.06
-0.02
-0.01
0.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-11.48
-26.65
25.24
1.7
EBIT growth
67.42
-33.74
66.34
7.89
Net profit growth
74.35
-39.5
82.74
7.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
69.67
|0
|73,564.39
|-49.43
|0
|270.92
|45.21
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
44.96
|102.18
|21,047.25
|110.11
|0
|453.7
|21.3
OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd
ONESOURCE
1,349.4
|0
|15,442
|-73.02
|0
|336.75
|36.2
Equinox India Developments Ltd
EMBDL
127.7
|0
|15,100.29
|-15.26
|0
|4.83
|43.55
Rites Ltd
RITES
216.4
|28.18
|10,400.27
|94.99
|4.16
|544.53
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
J C Bham
Non Executive Director
S Raja
Executive Director
Bhaktavar A Pardiwalla
Independent Director
Sanjive Arora
Independent Director
Nitin Hariyantlal Datanwala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Technojet Consultants Ltd
Summary
Technojet Consultants Limited (the Company) was incorporated on June 28. 1982. It is engaged in the business of provision of technical know-how or rendering of services in connection with the provision of technical know-how.
Read More
The Technojet Consultants Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹79 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Technojet Consultants Ltd is ₹1.58 Cr. as of 24 Feb ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Technojet Consultants Ltd is 0 and 2.97 as of 24 Feb ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Technojet Consultants Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Technojet Consultants Ltd is ₹79 and ₹79 as of 24 Feb ‘25
Technojet Consultants Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.