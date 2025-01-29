Board Meeting 29 Jan 2025 22 Jan 2025

TECHNOJET CONSULTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulation 2015 this is to notify that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th January 2025 to inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2024. Attached Outcome of the Board Meeting Dated 29.01.2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/01/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Dec 2024 13 Dec 2024

Dear Sir / Madam, Persuant to Reg. 30 and Reg. 6(1) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. Friday, 13th December, 2024 has approved the appointment of Ms. Mahak Saraf as a Company Secretary,Compliance Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. Friday, 13th December, 2024. Other details are mentioned in the intimation letter attached herewith.

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Attached Unaudited Financials for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024. Please take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

TECHNOJET CONSULTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 05.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 14 May 2024