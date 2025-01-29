iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Technojet Consultants Ltd Board Meeting

79
(48.50%)
Feb 24, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Technojet Cons. CORPORATE ACTIONS

28/02/2024calendar-icon
27/02/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Jan 202522 Jan 2025
TECHNOJET CONSULTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulation 2015 this is to notify that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th January 2025 to inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2024. Attached Outcome of the Board Meeting Dated 29.01.2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/01/2025)
Board Meeting13 Dec 202413 Dec 2024
Dear Sir / Madam, Persuant to Reg. 30 and Reg. 6(1) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. Friday, 13th December, 2024 has approved the appointment of Ms. Mahak Saraf as a Company Secretary,Compliance Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. Friday, 13th December, 2024. Other details are mentioned in the intimation letter attached herewith.
Board Meeting7 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Attached Unaudited Financials for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024. Please take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
TECHNOJET CONSULTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 05.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202414 May 2024
TECHNOJET CONSULTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Request you to take above on record. Please find attached Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 22nd May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)

Technojet Cons.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Technojet Consultants Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.