|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Aug 2024
|22 May 2024
|The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today 22nd May, 2024 have fixed the date of 42nd Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 27th August, 2024 Proceedings of the Annual General Meeting held on 27th August, 2024 at 4. 00 P.M. IST (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024)
