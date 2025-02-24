iifl-logo-icon 1
Technojet Consultants Ltd Management Discussions

RENT INCOME:

The main source of income for the Company is rental income from its G. I. D. C plot at Valsad which has been leased to INOR Orthopaedics Div of Inor Medical Products Limited,

INTERNAL CONTROLS

The Company maintains adequate internal control systems, which provide, among other things, reasonable assurance of recording the transactions of its operations, in all material respects and of providing protection against significant misuse or loss of Companys assets.

f he auditors have introduced several objective tools to assess strengths oF internal controls as also, identify areas which need to be further strengthened. Audit plays a key role in providing as assurance to the Board of Directors of adequate internal control systems,

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be forward-looking statements with in the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied, Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include raw material availability and prices, cyclical demand and pricing in the Companys principal markets, changes in Government, regulation, tax regime, economic developments within India and the countries in which the Company conducts business and other incidental factors.

