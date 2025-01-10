To the Members of TECHNVISION VENTURES LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of TechNVision Ventures Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "Standalone Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the entity in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements under the provisions the Act and Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. As per our opinion, there are no key audit matters which are needed to be reported by us.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis; Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government India in terms of Sub- Section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, based on our audit, we give in the "Annexure-A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors, as on March 31,2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure-B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration has not been paid by the Company to its directors during the year.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us:

i) The Company has no pending litigations.

ii) The Company did not have any Long Term Contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented that no funds other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the

Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

and

(iii) Based on the audit procedures, we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances that nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

v) The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

for Ramu & Ravi

Chartered Accountants

ICAI FRN No. 006610S

K.V.R. Murthy

Partner

Membership No.200021

UDIN: 24200021BKHJQI9250

Place: Hyderabad

Date: 29th May 2024

ANNEXURE - A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The "Annexure-A" referred to in clause 1 of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" Paragraph of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of M/s TechNVision Ventures Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31,2024.

(i) In respect of its fixed assets:

a. A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

b. As explained to us, the management has physically verified all the fixed assets during the year and in our opinion frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of fixed assets as compared to the books of account and records.

c. Since the Company is not having any immovable properties, reporting under clauses (i) (c) of "the Order" is not applicable.

d. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e. No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company as at March 31,2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) & rules made there under.

(ii) In respect of its inventories:

(a) The provisions of clause (ii) (a) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, hereinafter referred to "the Order" are not applicable to the Company, since the Company is in the business of providing information technology services.

(b) The Company was sanctioned the Working Capital limit of Rs 5.00 Crores from HDFC Bank Ltd. and Since the said limit does not exceed Rs 5.00 Crores Clause (ii)(b) Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable.

(iii) (a) During the year, the Company has provided loans to Entities, the details of which are tabulated below.

(Amount ? in Lakhs)

PARTICULARS LOANS Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year - Related Parties 801.35 Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Related Parties 978.27

(b) The terms and conditions of the loans granted, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, In respect of loans granted by the Company, the said loans are not interest free loans and the interest is charged as per the Bank rates stipulated by RBI.

(d) Since the Loan advanced is repayable on demand. Hence clause (d) of the order is not applicable to us.

(e) The Company had granted loans to companies which had fallen due during the year. The Company had renewed loans during the year to the respective parties to settle the dues which had fallen due for the existing loans.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments and guarantees.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted deposits from the public within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under, nor as per an order that has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal.

(vi) The Provisions of the clause (vi) of the Order related to maintaining of Cost records are not applicable, Company is in the business of providing information technology services.

(vii) In respect of Statutory dues:

(a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities, undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, Goods & Service Tax, duty of customs, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of such statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they have became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us by management, there are no dues outstanding of provident fund, employees state insurance income-tax, Goods & service tax, duty of customs, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it that have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) Based on the specified audit procedures followed by us and as per the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that there are no transactions not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) Based on the specified audit procedures followed by us and as per the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that,

(a) Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loan or interest thereon to the government

(b) The company is not declared as a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) The Company has not utilized any funds raised on short term basis for long term purposes and hence Clause ix(d) of the order is not applicable.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associates and hence Clause ix(e) is not applicable.

(f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its associate companies and hence clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable.

(x) (a) Based on the specified audit procedures followed by us and as per the information and explanations given by the management, Company has not raised any monies by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Hence reporting on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) Based on the specified audit procedures followed by us and as per the information and explanations given by the management the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year hence the requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable. Hence reporting on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on the specified audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Financial Statements and as per the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) Since there is no fraud committed by the Company or any fraud on the Company filing of report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has by the Secretarial auditors or by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government does not arise.

(c) Based on the specified audit procedures performed and as per the information and explanations given by the management, no whistle blower complaints were received during the year by the Company.

(xii) Since the Company is not a Nidhi company, Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable. Accordingly clause (xii) ‘a ‘b and ‘c of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Based on the specified audit procedures followed by us and as per the information and explanations given by the management, we report that all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 188 and 177 of Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant/necessary particulars have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc as required by the Indian Accounting Standards and the Companies Act, 2013. (Refer Note 22 (A) of the Financial Statements).

(xiv) In respect of Internal Audit:

(a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them as per the Provisions of Section 192 of Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly clause (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company is not registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us the company has not incurred the cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There is no change in the statutory auditors of the Company for the year under review hence clause xviii of the Order is not applicable

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, we are of the opinion that there is no existence of material uncertainty as on the date of the audit report and in our opinion the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date; We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due (Refer Note- 30 (f) of the Financial Statements).

(xx) Since the Company is not required to comply with the CSR obligations, clause XX ‘a and ‘b are not applicable.

(xxi) Since the financial statements are standalone financial statements, clause xxi is not applicable.

for Ramu & Ravi

Chartered Accountants

ICAI FRN No. 006610S

K.V.R. Murthy

Partner

Membership No.200021

UDIN: 24200021BKHJQI9250

Place: Hyderabad

Date: 29th May 2024

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The "Annexure-B" referred to in clause 2(f) of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements"

Paragraph of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of M/s TechNVision Ventures Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31,2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of TechNvision Ventures Limited , (the "Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

a. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

b. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

c. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

for Ramu & Ravi

Chartered Accountants

ICAI FRN No. 006610S

K.V.R. Murthy

Partner

Membership No.200021

UDIN: 24200021BKHJQI9250

Place: Hyderabad

Date: 29th May 2024