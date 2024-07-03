Summary

TechNVision Ventures Limited (Formerly known Solix Technologies Limited) was incorporated in 1980. The Company came with an Initial Public Offer in the name of Ankur Agencies Ltd in 1980 at a price of Rs 10/- per equity share which later on was acquired by the Promoters of Solix Technologies Limited and in 2013, the name of the Company was changed from Solix Technologies Limited to Technvision Ventures Limited.The Company is a pioneer in creating next generation enterprise software companies. It innovate, work on the latest technologies, incubate new ideas and foster entrepreneurship in the emerging areas of technology. Besides, it offer a wide range of software products that can be sold individually to solve specific technical challenges, but the emphasis of product development and sales efforts is to create products that enable businesses to be more cost-effective, agile and efficient. The product line is categorized into three main domains: Enterprise Data Management, Enterprise Cash Flow Management, and Enterprise Talent Management.In the landscape of business evolution, digital transformation stands as the guiding light, with data serving as its very core. Business leaders are awakening to the potential of digital technology to not only supercharge performance but also disrupt entire markets. Those who embark on this journey early hold the key to substantial competitive edge, while those who lag behind face an uphill battle for survival. The corporate drive to leverage t

Read More