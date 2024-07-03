iifl-logo-icon 1
TechNVision Ventures Ltd Share Price

3,247.55
(-3.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,212.25
  • Day's High3,490
  • 52 Wk High4,798.9
  • Prev. Close3,381.25
  • Day's Low3,212.25
  • 52 Wk Low 571
  • Turnover (lac)8.05
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value26.59
  • EPS1.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,039.46
  • Div. Yield0
TechNVision Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

3,212.25

Prev. Close

3,381.25

Turnover(Lac.)

8.05

Day's High

3,490

Day's Low

3,212.25

52 Week's High

4,798.9

52 Week's Low

571

Book Value

26.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,039.46

P/E

0

EPS

1.68

Divi. Yield

0

TechNVision Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

TechNVision Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

TechNVision Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.31%

Non-Promoter- 25.68%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

TechNVision Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.28

6.28

6.28

6.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.68

9.1

8.89

8.84

Net Worth

15.96

15.38

15.17

15.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

14.93

11.81

6.51

5.91

yoy growth (%)

26.35

81.44

10.11

7.74

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-13.48

-10.1

-5.66

-4.9

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.12

0.14

0.16

0.06

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.3

-0.14

-0.14

Tax paid

-0.03

0

-0.07

-0.04

Working capital

0.05

-0.76

-0.31

-2.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.35

81.44

10.11

7.74

Op profit growth

30.34

273.4

-41.43

-150.63

EBIT growth

26.61

-14.37

105.04

-26.53

Net profit growth

-35.1

66.62

276.19

-58.76

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

192.77

151.61

119.67

86.65

75.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

192.77

151.61

119.67

86.65

75.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.56

-0.36

-0.02

0

0.01

TechNVision Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT TechNVision Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sai Gundavelli

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jnana Ranjan Dash

Managing Director

Veena Gundawelli

Whole Time Director & CFO

Geetanjali Toopran.

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ananda Prabhu Valaboju Kesari

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Venkata Satya Surya Narayana Raju Chiluvuri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Santosh Kumar Diddiga

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TechNVision Ventures Ltd

Summary

TechNVision Ventures Limited (Formerly known Solix Technologies Limited) was incorporated in 1980. The Company came with an Initial Public Offer in the name of Ankur Agencies Ltd in 1980 at a price of Rs 10/- per equity share which later on was acquired by the Promoters of Solix Technologies Limited and in 2013, the name of the Company was changed from Solix Technologies Limited to Technvision Ventures Limited.The Company is a pioneer in creating next generation enterprise software companies. It innovate, work on the latest technologies, incubate new ideas and foster entrepreneurship in the emerging areas of technology. Besides, it offer a wide range of software products that can be sold individually to solve specific technical challenges, but the emphasis of product development and sales efforts is to create products that enable businesses to be more cost-effective, agile and efficient. The product line is categorized into three main domains: Enterprise Data Management, Enterprise Cash Flow Management, and Enterprise Talent Management.In the landscape of business evolution, digital transformation stands as the guiding light, with data serving as its very core. Business leaders are awakening to the potential of digital technology to not only supercharge performance but also disrupt entire markets. Those who embark on this journey early hold the key to substantial competitive edge, while those who lag behind face an uphill battle for survival. The corporate drive to leverage t
Company FAQs

What is the TechNVision Ventures Ltd share price today?

The TechNVision Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3247.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of TechNVision Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TechNVision Ventures Ltd is ₹2039.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TechNVision Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TechNVision Ventures Ltd is 0 and 127.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TechNVision Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TechNVision Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TechNVision Ventures Ltd is ₹571 and ₹4798.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TechNVision Ventures Ltd?

TechNVision Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 77.67%, 3 Years at 154.65%, 1 Year at 503.09%, 6 Month at 29.69%, 3 Month at -9.85% and 1 Month at 28.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TechNVision Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TechNVision Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.32 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.68 %

