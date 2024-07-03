Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹3,212.25
Prev. Close₹3,381.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.05
Day's High₹3,490
Day's Low₹3,212.25
52 Week's High₹4,798.9
52 Week's Low₹571
Book Value₹26.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,039.46
P/E0
EPS1.68
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.28
6.28
6.28
6.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.68
9.1
8.89
8.84
Net Worth
15.96
15.38
15.17
15.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
14.93
11.81
6.51
5.91
yoy growth (%)
26.35
81.44
10.11
7.74
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-13.48
-10.1
-5.66
-4.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.12
0.14
0.16
0.06
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.3
-0.14
-0.14
Tax paid
-0.03
0
-0.07
-0.04
Working capital
0.05
-0.76
-0.31
-2.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.35
81.44
10.11
7.74
Op profit growth
30.34
273.4
-41.43
-150.63
EBIT growth
26.61
-14.37
105.04
-26.53
Net profit growth
-35.1
66.62
276.19
-58.76
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
192.77
151.61
119.67
86.65
75.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
192.77
151.61
119.67
86.65
75.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.56
-0.36
-0.02
0
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sai Gundavelli
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jnana Ranjan Dash
Managing Director
Veena Gundawelli
Whole Time Director & CFO
Geetanjali Toopran.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ananda Prabhu Valaboju Kesari
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Venkata Satya Surya Narayana Raju Chiluvuri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Santosh Kumar Diddiga
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by TechNVision Ventures Ltd
Summary
TechNVision Ventures Limited (Formerly known Solix Technologies Limited) was incorporated in 1980. The Company came with an Initial Public Offer in the name of Ankur Agencies Ltd in 1980 at a price of Rs 10/- per equity share which later on was acquired by the Promoters of Solix Technologies Limited and in 2013, the name of the Company was changed from Solix Technologies Limited to Technvision Ventures Limited.The Company is a pioneer in creating next generation enterprise software companies. It innovate, work on the latest technologies, incubate new ideas and foster entrepreneurship in the emerging areas of technology. Besides, it offer a wide range of software products that can be sold individually to solve specific technical challenges, but the emphasis of product development and sales efforts is to create products that enable businesses to be more cost-effective, agile and efficient. The product line is categorized into three main domains: Enterprise Data Management, Enterprise Cash Flow Management, and Enterprise Talent Management.In the landscape of business evolution, digital transformation stands as the guiding light, with data serving as its very core. Business leaders are awakening to the potential of digital technology to not only supercharge performance but also disrupt entire markets. Those who embark on this journey early hold the key to substantial competitive edge, while those who lag behind face an uphill battle for survival. The corporate drive to leverage t
Read More
The TechNVision Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3247.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TechNVision Ventures Ltd is ₹2039.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TechNVision Ventures Ltd is 0 and 127.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TechNVision Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TechNVision Ventures Ltd is ₹571 and ₹4798.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
TechNVision Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 77.67%, 3 Years at 154.65%, 1 Year at 503.09%, 6 Month at 29.69%, 3 Month at -9.85% and 1 Month at 28.85%.
