iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TechNVision Ventures Ltd Quarterly Results

3,267
(0.60%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

55.09

52.41

51.67

59.8

50.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

55.09

52.41

51.67

59.8

50.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.61

0.12

0.57

-0.02

0.04

Total Income

55.69

52.53

52.24

59.78

50.08

Total Expenditure

56.98

49.21

42.27

49.35

46.65

PBIDT

-1.29

3.32

9.97

10.43

3.43

Interest

0.47

0.45

0.52

0.49

0.42

PBDT

-1.75

2.87

9.45

9.94

3.01

Depreciation

0.52

0.43

0.39

0.68

0.27

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.3

0.27

0.18

0.3

0.19

Deferred Tax

0.01

0

0.01

0.01

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.58

2.16

8.87

8.94

2.56

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.58

2.16

8.87

8.94

2.56

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.58

2.16

8.87

8.94

2.56

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-4.11

3.44

14.13

14.25

4.08

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.28

6.28

6.28

6.28

6.28

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-2.34

6.33

19.29

17.44

6.85

PBDTM(%)

-3.17

5.47

18.28

16.62

6.01

PATM(%)

-4.68

4.12

17.16

14.94

5.11

Technvision Ven.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR TechNVision Ventures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.