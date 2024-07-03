TechNVision Ventures Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
55.09
52.41
51.67
59.8
50.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
55.09
52.41
51.67
59.8
50.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.61
0.12
0.57
-0.02
0.04
Total Income
55.69
52.53
52.24
59.78
50.08
Total Expenditure
56.98
49.21
42.27
49.35
46.65
PBIDT
-1.29
3.32
9.97
10.43
3.43
Interest
0.47
0.45
0.52
0.49
0.42
PBDT
-1.75
2.87
9.45
9.94
3.01
Depreciation
0.52
0.43
0.39
0.68
0.27
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.3
0.27
0.18
0.3
0.19
Deferred Tax
0.01
0
0.01
0.01
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.58
2.16
8.87
8.94
2.56
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.58
2.16
8.87
8.94
2.56
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.58
2.16
8.87
8.94
2.56
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-4.11
3.44
14.13
14.25
4.08
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.28
6.28
6.28
6.28
6.28
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-2.34
6.33
19.29
17.44
6.85
PBDTM(%)
-3.17
5.47
18.28
16.62
6.01
PATM(%)
-4.68
4.12
17.16
14.94
5.11
