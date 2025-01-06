TechNVision Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.12
0.14
0.16
0.06
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.3
-0.14
-0.14
Tax paid
-0.03
0
-0.07
-0.04
Working capital
0.05
-0.76
-0.31
-2.18
Other operating items
Operating
-0.26
-0.92
-0.37
-2.3
Capital expenditure
0.43
0.92
0.46
0.17
Free cash flow
0.16
0
0.08
-2.13
Equity raised
17.48
17.08
16.8
16.75
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0.6
1.28
-1.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
17.66
17.68
18.17
13.27
