TechNVision Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3,247.55
(-3.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Technvision Ven. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.12

0.14

0.16

0.06

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.3

-0.14

-0.14

Tax paid

-0.03

0

-0.07

-0.04

Working capital

0.05

-0.76

-0.31

-2.18

Other operating items

Operating

-0.26

-0.92

-0.37

-2.3

Capital expenditure

0.43

0.92

0.46

0.17

Free cash flow

0.16

0

0.08

-2.13

Equity raised

17.48

17.08

16.8

16.75

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0.6

1.28

-1.35

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

17.66

17.68

18.17

13.27

