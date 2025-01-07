Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
14.93
11.81
6.51
5.91
yoy growth (%)
26.35
81.44
10.11
7.74
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-13.48
-10.1
-5.66
-4.9
As % of sales
90.28
85.54
87.02
82.85
Other costs
-0.86
-1.25
-0.72
-0.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.76
10.62
11.11
13.64
Operating profit
0.58
0.45
0.12
0.2
OPM
3.94
3.82
1.86
3.49
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.3
-0.14
-0.14
Interest expense
-0.06
0
-0.01
-0.01
Other income
0
0
0.19
0.02
Profit before tax
0.12
0.14
0.16
0.06
Taxes
-0.03
0
-0.07
-0.04
Tax rate
-27.51
-0.61
-47.12
-65
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.09
0.14
0.08
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.09
0.14
0.08
0.02
yoy growth (%)
-35.1
66.62
276.19
-58.76
NPM
0.61
1.19
1.29
0.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.