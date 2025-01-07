iifl-logo-icon 1
TechNVision Ventures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3,267
(0.60%)
Jan 7, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

14.93

11.81

6.51

5.91

yoy growth (%)

26.35

81.44

10.11

7.74

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-13.48

-10.1

-5.66

-4.9

As % of sales

90.28

85.54

87.02

82.85

Other costs

-0.86

-1.25

-0.72

-0.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.76

10.62

11.11

13.64

Operating profit

0.58

0.45

0.12

0.2

OPM

3.94

3.82

1.86

3.49

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.3

-0.14

-0.14

Interest expense

-0.06

0

-0.01

-0.01

Other income

0

0

0.19

0.02

Profit before tax

0.12

0.14

0.16

0.06

Taxes

-0.03

0

-0.07

-0.04

Tax rate

-27.51

-0.61

-47.12

-65

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.09

0.14

0.08

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.09

0.14

0.08

0.02

yoy growth (%)

-35.1

66.62

276.19

-58.76

NPM

0.61

1.19

1.29

0.38

