TechNVision Ventures Ltd Key Ratios

3,600
(2.57%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:19:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-30.52

149.45

7.62

27.82

Op profit growth

-373.71

-48.03

-919.43

-85.29

EBIT growth

-296.95

-32.77

-1,077.4

-81.75

Net profit growth

-267.49

-31.94

-5,223.22

-83.67

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.73

-1.45

-6.98

0.91

EBIT margin

5.09

-1.79

-6.67

0.73

Net profit margin

4.72

-1.95

-7.17

0.15

RoCE

-24.54

-127.1

-12.91

1.18

RoNW

-5.68

-34.59

-3.47

0.06

RoA

-5.68

-34.59

-3.47

0.06

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

6.52

-3.89

0

0.11

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

5.63

-4.58

-5.97

-0.16

Book value per share

-25.03

-32.33

37.96

44.36

Valuation ratios

P/E

29.37

-53.72

0

1,832.72

P/CEPS

33.99

-45.61

-18.39

-1,250.58

P/B

-5.21

-4.71

3.98

5.92

EV/EBIDTA

22.2

-71.11

-20.86

236.31

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-4.94

6.21

6.17

-77.34

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

252.39

122.98

203.82

228.44

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-139.05

-43.36

-24.12

-40.95

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-38.51

39.98

77.27

-10.58

Net debt / equity

0.62

0.12

-0.12

-0.19

Net debt / op. profit

-1.98

1.37

0.82

-12.8

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-74.43

-76.45

-86.77

-70.39

Other costs

-19.82

-25

-20.21

-28.68

