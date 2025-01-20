Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-30.52
149.45
7.62
27.82
Op profit growth
-373.71
-48.03
-919.43
-85.29
EBIT growth
-296.95
-32.77
-1,077.4
-81.75
Net profit growth
-267.49
-31.94
-5,223.22
-83.67
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.73
-1.45
-6.98
0.91
EBIT margin
5.09
-1.79
-6.67
0.73
Net profit margin
4.72
-1.95
-7.17
0.15
RoCE
-24.54
-127.1
-12.91
1.18
RoNW
-5.68
-34.59
-3.47
0.06
RoA
-5.68
-34.59
-3.47
0.06
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
6.52
-3.89
0
0.11
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
5.63
-4.58
-5.97
-0.16
Book value per share
-25.03
-32.33
37.96
44.36
Valuation ratios
P/E
29.37
-53.72
0
1,832.72
P/CEPS
33.99
-45.61
-18.39
-1,250.58
P/B
-5.21
-4.71
3.98
5.92
EV/EBIDTA
22.2
-71.11
-20.86
236.31
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-4.94
6.21
6.17
-77.34
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
252.39
122.98
203.82
228.44
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-139.05
-43.36
-24.12
-40.95
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-38.51
39.98
77.27
-10.58
Net debt / equity
0.62
0.12
-0.12
-0.19
Net debt / op. profit
-1.98
1.37
0.82
-12.8
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-74.43
-76.45
-86.77
-70.39
Other costs
-19.82
-25
-20.21
-28.68
