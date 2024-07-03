TechNVision Ventures Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
141.1
109.6
85.05
66.67
59.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
141.1
109.6
85.05
66.67
59.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
-0.01
-0.13
-0.02
0
0
Total Income
141.09
109.47
85.03
66.67
59.63
Total Expenditure
133.69
111.18
74.32
56.97
53.73
PBIDT
7.41
-1.71
10.72
9.71
5.9
Interest
1.01
0.02
0.15
0
0
PBDT
6.4
-1.73
10.57
9.7
5.9
Depreciation
1.2
0.73
0.57
0.41
0.32
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.54
0.31
0.93
0.08
0.06
Deferred Tax
0
0.02
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
4.67
-2.79
9.09
9.23
5.53
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.67
-2.79
9.09
9.23
5.53
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.67
-2.79
9.09
9.23
5.53
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.43
-4.44
14.49
14.71
8.81
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.28
6.28
6.28
6.28
6.28
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.25
-1.56
12.6
14.56
9.89
PBDTM(%)
4.53
-1.57
12.42
14.54
9.89
PATM(%)
3.3
-2.54
10.68
13.84
9.27
