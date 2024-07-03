iifl-logo-icon 1
TechNVision Ventures Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

141.1

109.6

85.05

66.67

59.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

141.1

109.6

85.05

66.67

59.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

-0.01

-0.13

-0.02

0

0

Total Income

141.09

109.47

85.03

66.67

59.63

Total Expenditure

133.69

111.18

74.32

56.97

53.73

PBIDT

7.41

-1.71

10.72

9.71

5.9

Interest

1.01

0.02

0.15

0

0

PBDT

6.4

-1.73

10.57

9.7

5.9

Depreciation

1.2

0.73

0.57

0.41

0.32

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.54

0.31

0.93

0.08

0.06

Deferred Tax

0

0.02

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

4.67

-2.79

9.09

9.23

5.53

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.67

-2.79

9.09

9.23

5.53

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4.67

-2.79

9.09

9.23

5.53

EPS (Unit Curr.)

7.43

-4.44

14.49

14.71

8.81

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.28

6.28

6.28

6.28

6.28

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.25

-1.56

12.6

14.56

9.89

PBDTM(%)

4.53

-1.57

12.42

14.54

9.89

PATM(%)

3.3

-2.54

10.68

13.84

9.27

Technvision Ven.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR TechNVision Ventures Ltd

