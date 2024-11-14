Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

TECHNVISION VENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve take on the record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended period 30.09.2024. The Board of Directors in their just concluded meeting the approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in their just concluded meeting approved the items as per the attached file. Please disseminate at the corporate announcement section of the BSE.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

TECHNVISION VENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve taken on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their just concluded meeting considered the following matters: 1. Approved the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated financial results along with the Independent Auditors Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Approved the appointment of M/s. JRA & Asscoaites., LLP as Secretarial Auditors for the Financial Year 2023-2024. 4. The Board of Directors of the Company have approved the further investment up to SGD 1,00,000(One Lakh) in Accelforce Pte. Limited., Singapore a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, subject to necessary approvals. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

TECHNVISION VENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve take on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. Please find the attached outcome of the Board Meeting Please find the attached Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 approved by the Board of Directors of Technvision Ventures limited in their just conclude meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024