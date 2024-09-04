iifl-logo-icon 1
TechNVision Ventures Ltd AGM

Technvision Ven. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Please find the attached Notice of book closure for the purpose of conducting the 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in their just concluded meeting approved the items as per the attached file. Please disseminate at the corporate announcement section of the BSE. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024) Please find the attached proceedings of 44th Annual General Meeting as required under Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Dear Sir, Please find the attached voting results of 44th Annual General Meeting of Technvision Ventures Limited as required under Regulation 44 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 along with the Scrutinizer Report. Read less.. Dear Sir, This is to inform you that Mr. Jnana Ranjan Dash(DIN. 02975142) is ceased to act as an Independent Director from the closing hours of September 24, 2024 as he completed his second term of five years as per Section 149(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)

