TechNVision Ventures Limited (Formerly known Solix Technologies Limited) was incorporated in 1980. The Company came with an Initial Public Offer in the name of Ankur Agencies Ltd in 1980 at a price of Rs 10/- per equity share which later on was acquired by the Promoters of Solix Technologies Limited and in 2013, the name of the Company was changed from Solix Technologies Limited to Technvision Ventures Limited.The Company is a pioneer in creating next generation enterprise software companies. It innovate, work on the latest technologies, incubate new ideas and foster entrepreneurship in the emerging areas of technology. Besides, it offer a wide range of software products that can be sold individually to solve specific technical challenges, but the emphasis of product development and sales efforts is to create products that enable businesses to be more cost-effective, agile and efficient. The product line is categorized into three main domains: Enterprise Data Management, Enterprise Cash Flow Management, and Enterprise Talent Management.In the landscape of business evolution, digital transformation stands as the guiding light, with data serving as its very core. Business leaders are awakening to the potential of digital technology to not only supercharge performance but also disrupt entire markets. Those who embark on this journey early hold the key to substantial competitive edge, while those who lag behind face an uphill battle for survival. The corporate drive to leverage the vast reservoirs of data generated through digital transformation is now more fervent than ever, aiming to deliver unparalleled customer experiences, streamline operations, and fuel greater revenue streams.The Company as a leader in empowering data-driven enterprises, helps their businesses organize their Enterprise Information with optimized infrastructure, data security and advanced analytics by achieving Information Lifecycle Management (ILM) goals. Solix Big Data Suite offers an ILM framework for Enterprise Archiving and Enterprise Data Lake applications with Apache Hadoop as an enterprise data repository. The Solix Enterprise Data Management Suite (Solix EDMS) enables organizations to implement Database Archiving, Test Data Management (Data Subsetting), Data Masking and Application Retirement across all enterprise data. Solix Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and operates worldwide through an established network of value added resellers (VARs) and systems integrators.Apart from these, SCDP Application Retirement offers a systematic technology approach to enterprises to retire the legacy applications and manage the legacy data. After the application(s) that need to be retired or migrated are identified, SCDP Application Retirement helps to follow a logical application retirement process for decommissioning the applications. Solix Database Archiving is the process of moving data that is no longer actively used or transactional data to a separate data storage device for long-term retention. Database archives consist of historical data that is still important and necessary for future reference, as well as data that must be retained for regulatory compliance. SCDP provides data access to retrieve data easily whenever needed.File Archiving is developed to archive the unstructured data in HDFS and object storages which helps to move the files stored in the file storage locations (such as FTP server, File Shares, SHAREPOINT and so on) to target efficiently. Email Archiving is the process of archiving and making searchable all emails to/from the user. Email archiving solutions capture email content either directly from the email application itself or during transport. The messages are typically then stored on target and indexed for future searches. In addition to the email text itself, the email metadata, such as the sender, recipient, date, and attachments, are also captured.The Solix Common Data Platform (CDP) is a highly scalable and robust next-generation Big Data management platform that features uniform data collection, metadata management, data governance, ILM, data security, data discovery, and a full set of interfaces to support plug-and-play stack creation and modernization. It leverages the high-performance and low-cost characteristics of the open source Apache Hadoop framework to allow economical storage and real-time processing of petabytes of structured and unstructured financial data.