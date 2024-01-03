iifl-logo
Tej Infoways Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0
(0%)

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

10.72

14.2

23.39

21.26

yoy growth (%)

-24.49

-39.26

9.99

Raw materials

-0.12

-0.77

-0.41

0.22

As % of sales

1.15

5.45

1.77

1.05

Employee costs

-1.26

-1.64

-2.05

-2.06

As % of sales

11.81

11.56

8.78

9.72

Other costs

-8.29

-10.69

-19.53

-18.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

77.28

75.27

83.5

88.39

Operating profit

1.04

1.09

1.38

0.62

OPM

9.73

7.7

5.93

2.93

Depreciation

-0.9

-0.91

-1.1

-0.34

Interest expense

0

0

-0.02

-0.04

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.13

0.17

0.25

0.23

Taxes

0.04

-0.04

-0.07

-0.07

Tax rate

35.47

-26.79

-27.42

-32.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.18

0.12

0.18

0.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.18

0.12

0.18

0.15

yoy growth (%)

47.74

-32.87

18.64

NPM

1.72

0.88

0.79

0.73

