Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
10.72
14.2
23.39
21.26
yoy growth (%)
-24.49
-39.26
9.99
Raw materials
-0.12
-0.77
-0.41
0.22
As % of sales
1.15
5.45
1.77
1.05
Employee costs
-1.26
-1.64
-2.05
-2.06
As % of sales
11.81
11.56
8.78
9.72
Other costs
-8.29
-10.69
-19.53
-18.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
77.28
75.27
83.5
88.39
Operating profit
1.04
1.09
1.38
0.62
OPM
9.73
7.7
5.93
2.93
Depreciation
-0.9
-0.91
-1.1
-0.34
Interest expense
0
0
-0.02
-0.04
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.13
0.17
0.25
0.23
Taxes
0.04
-0.04
-0.07
-0.07
Tax rate
35.47
-26.79
-27.42
-32.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.18
0.12
0.18
0.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.18
0.12
0.18
0.15
yoy growth (%)
47.74
-32.87
18.64
NPM
1.72
0.88
0.79
0.73
