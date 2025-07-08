iifl-logo
Tej Infoways Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Tej Infoways Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tej Infoways Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:32 PM
Sep-2017Jun-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.94%

Non-Promoter- 36.05%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tej Infoways Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

3.49

3.49

3.49

3.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.46

3.28

3.15

3.05

Net Worth

6.95

6.77

6.64

6.54

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

10.72

14.2

23.39

21.26

yoy growth (%)

-24.49

-39.26

9.99

Raw materials

-0.12

-0.77

-0.41

0.22

As % of sales

1.15

5.45

1.77

1.05

Employee costs

-1.26

-1.64

-2.05

-2.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0.13

0.17

0.25

0.23

Depreciation

-0.9

-0.91

-1.1

-0.34

Tax paid

0.04

-0.04

-0.07

-0.07

Working capital

0.9

0.85

1.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.49

-39.26

9.99

Op profit growth

-4.6

-21.07

121.96

EBIT growth

-20.55

-37.64

2.65

Net profit growth

47.74

-32.87

18.64

No Record Found

Tej Infoways Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,406.35

25.6512,32,447.2411,1163.754,136206.82

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,638.65

26.636,80,739.886,6282.6234,136210.22

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,708.7

37.84,63,683.953,0453.5113,432128.75

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

269.55

26.322,82,550.892,892.22.2217,112.760

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,635.05

50.371,60,105.39710.41.8311,583.6228.96

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tej Infoways Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

K Ramachander Rao

Director

R Srinivasa Rao

Managing Director

N Grishma

Director

M S V Prasad

Director

G V Lakshmi Narasimha Raju

Registered Office

Surya Soudha Plot No 22,

Road No 5 Jubilee Hills,

Telangana - 500033

Tel: 91-40-23600024

Website: http://www.tejinfoways.co.in

Email: info@tejinfoways.com

Registrar Office

1-2-285 Domalguda,

Hyderabad - 500 029

Tel: 91-040-27638111/4445

Website: www.aarthiconsultants.com

Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Tej Infoways Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Tej Infoways Ltd share price today?

The Tej Infoways Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Tej Infoways Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tej Infoways Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tej Infoways Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tej Infoways Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tej Infoways Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tej Infoways Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tej Infoways Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tej Infoways Ltd?

Tej Infoways Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tej Infoways Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tej Infoways Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

