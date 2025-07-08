Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
3.49
3.49
3.49
3.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.46
3.28
3.15
3.05
Net Worth
6.95
6.77
6.64
6.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
10.72
14.2
23.39
21.26
yoy growth (%)
-24.49
-39.26
9.99
Raw materials
-0.12
-0.77
-0.41
0.22
As % of sales
1.15
5.45
1.77
1.05
Employee costs
-1.26
-1.64
-2.05
-2.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.13
0.17
0.25
0.23
Depreciation
-0.9
-0.91
-1.1
-0.34
Tax paid
0.04
-0.04
-0.07
-0.07
Working capital
0.9
0.85
1.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.49
-39.26
9.99
Op profit growth
-4.6
-21.07
121.96
EBIT growth
-20.55
-37.64
2.65
Net profit growth
47.74
-32.87
18.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,406.35
|25.65
|12,32,447.24
|11,116
|3.7
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,638.65
|26.63
|6,80,739.88
|6,628
|2.62
|34,136
|210.22
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,708.7
|37.8
|4,63,683.95
|3,045
|3.51
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
269.55
|26.32
|2,82,550.89
|2,892.2
|2.22
|17,112.7
|60
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,635.05
|50.37
|1,60,105.39
|710.4
|1.83
|11,583.6
|228.96
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
K Ramachander Rao
Director
R Srinivasa Rao
Managing Director
N Grishma
Director
M S V Prasad
Director
G V Lakshmi Narasimha Raju
Surya Soudha Plot No 22,
Road No 5 Jubilee Hills,
Telangana - 500033
Tel: 91-40-23600024
Website: http://www.tejinfoways.co.in
Email: info@tejinfoways.com
1-2-285 Domalguda,
Hyderabad - 500 029
Tel: 91-040-27638111/4445
Website: www.aarthiconsultants.com
Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com
