To

The Members of

M/s. Telogica Limited (Formerly Known as Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom Limited)

Report on the Audit of IND AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of M/s. Telogica Limited (Formerly Known as Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and it’s profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the Independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI’s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter:

1. Though the company is having negative net worth, Management still believes that the going concern is not affected as the company achieved sizeable turnover and operating profits during the year and the company is in the process of building new products and technology lines. The company is confident of continuing this positive trend in the coming years and accordingly prepared the financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 as a going concern.

2. The company is irregular in payment of statutory dues like PF, ESI, TDS, GST and PT etc., The Outstanding Statutory dues up to the Year ended 31-03-2024 is Rs.1.89 Crores.

3. The company has outstanding VAT and Sales Tax. For those liabilities company has entered into OTS agreement with department and made the payments. However, the company has the balance amount of Rs 75.05 lakhs is continued to be shown in other financial liabilities as at 31st March,2024. Pending receipts of no due certificate from respective department.

4. During the Year ended 31st March,2024 GST audit was conducted on the Company for the F.Y 2017-18 to 2022-23 and given a spot memo by the GST department. The company has paid the total amounts raised by the GST department and Interests and penalties on the same.

5. The trade creditors have raised the debit notes during the year, towards the purchases made by the company during the period F.Y 2018-19 to 2022-23. The effect of the same is duly considered in other equity and trade payables. To this extent previous year figures have been restated. We draw attention to Note No.41 of financial statements.

Our Opinion is not modified in respect of the above Emphasis of Matter.

Information other than the Financial Statements and the Auditor’s Report thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board’s Report including Annexures to Board’s Report but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management’s Responsibility for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), profit or loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report if any unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

I. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

II. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

III. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of

Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

IV. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

V. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

VI. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company’s Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting.

VII. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditor’s Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

VIII. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the pending litigations in its notes to accounts in the financial statements of the company.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv.

a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under (a) and (b) above contain any material mis-statement.

v. The Company has not declared any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For P. Murali & Co, Chartered Accountants, Firm Registration No: 007257S. Sd/- A. Krishna Rao Partner Place: Hyderabad M.No:020085 Date: 28/05/2024 UDIN: 24020085BKAUIM6336

ANNEXURE - A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 of Our Report of even date to the members of M/s.Telogica Limited on the accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 Under "Report on other Legal & Regulatory Requirements"

Based on the audit procedure performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of Telogica Limited (Formerly Known as Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom Limited) and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in a normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

I.

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, PPE have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of records, there are no immovable properties held by the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records, the company has not revalued the Property Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the period under review.

e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made there under.

II.

a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by the management were appropriate.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time of the year.

III. The company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, and Limited Liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

IV. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any loans, guarantees and securities as referred to in section 185 and 186 of the Act. The investments made are in compliance with section 186 of the Act.

V. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act,2013 and the rules framed there under.

VI. As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company however, maintenance of cost records is not applicable because of threshold limit.

VII.

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, the company is not regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues with the appropriate authorities in. There were undisputed amounts payable as on March 31st,2024 for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable as given below:

S. No Particulars Amount (INR) in Thousands 1 Provident Fund 3,949.17 2 Sales tax/VAT 6,983.61 3 Service tax 521.68 4 TDS 1,695.35 5 PT 588.75 6 TCS 6.37 7 ESI 47.87 8 TOTAL 13,792.80

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, the following are the dues which have not been deposited on account of disputes-

Income Tax: -

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Section Amount (INR) in Thousand Period to which it relates Case is pending at Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 144 Rs. 9,075.79 A.Y 2021- 22 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Penalty 272A(1) (d) Rs. 30.00 A.Y 2021- 22 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

VIII. As per the information and explanation given to us, there are no instances where the company has surrendered or disclosed such transactions as income during the period ended 31st March, 2024 in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

IX. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year . The company has not issued any debentures.

X.

a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

XI.

a) Based on examination of books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

XII. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it.

XIII. The Provisions of section 177 of Companies Act 2013 relating to Audit Committee is applicable. The

Company has not entered into any transaction with related parties as specified in section 188.

XIV.

a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

XV. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its

Directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

XVI. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,

1934.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) In our opinion, there is no Core Investment Companies ("CIC’s") in the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) that are registered with the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI").

XVII. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and it incurred cash loss of Rs. 10,223.02(in thousands) in the immediately preceding financial year.

XVIII. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

XIX. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial Liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX. The company is not covered under the provisions of sec 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.

For P. Murali & Co, Chartered Accountants, Firm Registration No: 007257S. Sd/- A. Krishna Rao Partner Place: Hyderabad M.No:020085 Date: 28/05/2024 UDIN: 24020085BKAUIM6336

ANNEXURE - B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report to the Members of Telogica Limited of even date

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s. Telogica Limited (Formerly Known as Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom Limited) ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI’). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the company; and

3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the criteria for internal control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.