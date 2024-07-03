iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Telogica Ltd Share Price

21.92
(-4.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:35:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open24.03
  • Day's High24.09
  • 52 Wk High27.83
  • Prev. Close22.95
  • Day's Low21.92
  • 52 Wk Low 7.6
  • Turnover (lac)2.14
  • P/E38.9
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value3.62
  • EPS0.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)69.25
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Telogica Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

24.03

Prev. Close

22.95

Turnover(Lac.)

2.14

Day's High

24.09

Day's Low

21.92

52 Week's High

27.83

52 Week's Low

7.6

Book Value

3.62

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

69.25

P/E

38.9

EPS

0.59

Divi. Yield

0

Telogica Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

18 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Telogica Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Telogica Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:50 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.61%

Foreign: 20.61%

Indian: 1.08%

Non-Promoter- 78.30%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 78.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Telogica Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.95

11.95

11.95

11.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-15.09

-16.14

-14.1

-11.36

Net Worth

-3.14

-4.19

-2.15

0.59

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

10.15

10.76

9.99

24.24

yoy growth (%)

-5.62

7.66

-58.77

-56.25

Raw materials

-7.92

-10.16

-10

-21.1

As % of sales

78.01

94.48

100.09

87.04

Employee costs

-3.28

-3.55

-2.66

-3.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-4.99

-8.54

-20.2

-12.17

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.56

-0.8

-0.9

Tax paid

0.46

1.83

5.72

3.04

Working capital

-8.36

-7.09

-19.94

-9.38

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.62

7.66

-58.77

-56.25

Op profit growth

-38.29

-62.44

77.61

-555.47

EBIT growth

-44.51

-57.61

73.66

-645.64

Net profit growth

-32.48

-53.65

59.11

1,434.92

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

10.76

10

24.25

55.43

47.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10.76

10

24.25

55.43

47.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.55

3.16

2.15

0.44

0.19

View Annually Results

Telogica Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Telogica Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Hari Krishan Reddy Kallam

Whole-time Director

D Venkateswara Rao

Independent Director

Mahesh A Kuvadia

Managing Director

Srinivasa Rao Mandava

Company Secretary

Khush Mohammed

Independent Director

Arpitha Reddy Mettu

Independent Director

M Satish Kumar

Independent Director

Bolla Sreekanth

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Telogica Ltd

Summary

Telogica Ltd (Formerly known Aishwarya Telecom Limited/ ATL) was promoted by Mr G Rama Manohar Reddy, Mr G Rama Manohar Reddy and Mrs G Amulya Reddy were the partners of the then Partnership Firm named Advanced Electronics & Communications System. ATL was formed by taking over the business of the said Partnership Firm and was incorporated as Aishwarya Telecom Private Limited on June 2, 1995. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on July 12, 2005 and Company name was changed to Aishwarya Telecom Limited. The name of the Company was further changed from Aishwarya Telecom Limited to Telogica Limited on August 30, 2023.Telogica is a company that is well-known in the Indian Defence and Telecom industries. It is a design and manufacturing company based in India that produces a range of test and measuring equipment, such as fiber, data, and copper cable fault locators. It further trades in telecom equipment such as Spectrum Analyzers, Vector Network Analyzers, Signal Generators, Site Analyzers, BTS Testers, SDH Analyzers, Splicing Machines, OTDRs, Cable Fault Locators, Cable Route Locators, and Electronic Markers and Locating Systems. The Company started its operations in the year 1995 with specialisation in designing, manufacturing and marketing of Telecom Test & Measuring equipment for Copper, Optical and Data Networks. It manufactures 22 types of testers and 17 products are having approval from Telecom Engineering Centre (TEC).In the year 1998, the
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Telogica Ltd share price today?

The Telogica Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹21.92 today.

What is the Market Cap of Telogica Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Telogica Ltd is ₹69.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Telogica Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Telogica Ltd is 38.9 and 6.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Telogica Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Telogica Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Telogica Ltd is ₹7.6 and ₹27.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Telogica Ltd?

Telogica Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.21%, 3 Years at 63.93%, 1 Year at 201.97%, 6 Month at 1.64%, 3 Month at 2.27% and 1 Month at -0.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Telogica Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Telogica Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 21.70 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 78.30 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Telogica Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.