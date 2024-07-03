Summary

Telogica Ltd (Formerly known Aishwarya Telecom Limited/ ATL) was promoted by Mr G Rama Manohar Reddy, Mr G Rama Manohar Reddy and Mrs G Amulya Reddy were the partners of the then Partnership Firm named Advanced Electronics & Communications System. ATL was formed by taking over the business of the said Partnership Firm and was incorporated as Aishwarya Telecom Private Limited on June 2, 1995. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on July 12, 2005 and Company name was changed to Aishwarya Telecom Limited. The name of the Company was further changed from Aishwarya Telecom Limited to Telogica Limited on August 30, 2023.Telogica is a company that is well-known in the Indian Defence and Telecom industries. It is a design and manufacturing company based in India that produces a range of test and measuring equipment, such as fiber, data, and copper cable fault locators. It further trades in telecom equipment such as Spectrum Analyzers, Vector Network Analyzers, Signal Generators, Site Analyzers, BTS Testers, SDH Analyzers, Splicing Machines, OTDRs, Cable Fault Locators, Cable Route Locators, and Electronic Markers and Locating Systems. The Company started its operations in the year 1995 with specialisation in designing, manufacturing and marketing of Telecom Test & Measuring equipment for Copper, Optical and Data Networks. It manufactures 22 types of testers and 17 products are having approval from Telecom Engineering Centre (TEC).In the year 1998, the

