SectorTrading
Open₹24.03
Prev. Close₹22.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.14
Day's High₹24.09
Day's Low₹21.92
52 Week's High₹27.83
52 Week's Low₹7.6
Book Value₹3.62
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)69.25
P/E38.9
EPS0.59
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.95
11.95
11.95
11.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-15.09
-16.14
-14.1
-11.36
Net Worth
-3.14
-4.19
-2.15
0.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
10.15
10.76
9.99
24.24
yoy growth (%)
-5.62
7.66
-58.77
-56.25
Raw materials
-7.92
-10.16
-10
-21.1
As % of sales
78.01
94.48
100.09
87.04
Employee costs
-3.28
-3.55
-2.66
-3.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-4.99
-8.54
-20.2
-12.17
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.56
-0.8
-0.9
Tax paid
0.46
1.83
5.72
3.04
Working capital
-8.36
-7.09
-19.94
-9.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.62
7.66
-58.77
-56.25
Op profit growth
-38.29
-62.44
77.61
-555.47
EBIT growth
-44.51
-57.61
73.66
-645.64
Net profit growth
-32.48
-53.65
59.11
1,434.92
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
10.76
10
24.25
55.43
47.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10.76
10
24.25
55.43
47.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.55
3.16
2.15
0.44
0.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Hari Krishan Reddy Kallam
Whole-time Director
D Venkateswara Rao
Independent Director
Mahesh A Kuvadia
Managing Director
Srinivasa Rao Mandava
Company Secretary
Khush Mohammed
Independent Director
Arpitha Reddy Mettu
Independent Director
M Satish Kumar
Independent Director
Bolla Sreekanth
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Telogica Ltd
Summary
Telogica Ltd (Formerly known Aishwarya Telecom Limited/ ATL) was promoted by Mr G Rama Manohar Reddy, Mr G Rama Manohar Reddy and Mrs G Amulya Reddy were the partners of the then Partnership Firm named Advanced Electronics & Communications System. ATL was formed by taking over the business of the said Partnership Firm and was incorporated as Aishwarya Telecom Private Limited on June 2, 1995. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on July 12, 2005 and Company name was changed to Aishwarya Telecom Limited. The name of the Company was further changed from Aishwarya Telecom Limited to Telogica Limited on August 30, 2023.Telogica is a company that is well-known in the Indian Defence and Telecom industries. It is a design and manufacturing company based in India that produces a range of test and measuring equipment, such as fiber, data, and copper cable fault locators. It further trades in telecom equipment such as Spectrum Analyzers, Vector Network Analyzers, Signal Generators, Site Analyzers, BTS Testers, SDH Analyzers, Splicing Machines, OTDRs, Cable Fault Locators, Cable Route Locators, and Electronic Markers and Locating Systems. The Company started its operations in the year 1995 with specialisation in designing, manufacturing and marketing of Telecom Test & Measuring equipment for Copper, Optical and Data Networks. It manufactures 22 types of testers and 17 products are having approval from Telecom Engineering Centre (TEC).In the year 1998, the
The Telogica Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹21.92 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Telogica Ltd is ₹69.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Telogica Ltd is 38.9 and 6.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Telogica Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Telogica Ltd is ₹7.6 and ₹27.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Telogica Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.21%, 3 Years at 63.93%, 1 Year at 201.97%, 6 Month at 1.64%, 3 Month at 2.27% and 1 Month at -0.22%.
