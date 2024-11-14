Board Meeting 18 Dec 2024 18 Dec 2024

1. Apportionment of the amounts received from Warrant holders (mentioned in Table I) belonging to promoter and/or Non promoter category, against the warrants allotted in the Board Meeting held on May 11, 2024. 2. The allotment of equity shares on conversion of 77,00,000 (Seventy-Seven Lakhs) Convertible Warrants into 77,00,000 (Seventy-Seven Lakhs) Equity shares at an issue price of Rs. 8/- each (including a premium of Rs.3/- per share) to persons belonging to non-promoter category, on preferential basis, upon receipt of amount as mentioned in Annexure I from the allottees pursuant to exercise of their rights of conversion into equity shares in accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (SEBI(ICDR), 2018).

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Telogica Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Board Meeting outcome for Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Telogica Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30 2024 Change in Management Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results 30-06-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Jun 2024 31 May 2024

Telogica Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Change of Company name 2) Expansion of business activity in addition to the existing business. Business Objects (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/06/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

Telogica Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for consideration and approval of Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. Telogica Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board meeting Intimation Of Preponement Of Board Meeting Scheduled On 28th May, 2024 ( Instead of 30.05.2024) to consider and approval of Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024) Board Meeting- Out come of Audited Results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 11 May 2024 9 May 2024

Telogica Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment of 50000000 warrants to promoters and Non promoters on a preferential basis. ALLOTMENT OF WARRANTS (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024