Telogica Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2020
|Sept-2020
|Jun-2020
|Mar-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2.52
1.49
0.36
1.01
5.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.52
1.49
0.36
1.01
5.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.11
0.21
0.12
0.2
0.19
Total Income
2.63
1.7
0.49
1.21
5.33
Total Expenditure
2.96
2.54
1.78
7.01
5.87
PBIDT
-0.33
-0.84
-1.29
-5.8
-0.54
Interest
0.13
0.07
0.22
0.24
0.15
PBDT
-0.46
-0.91
-1.5
-6.03
-0.69
Depreciation
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.14
0.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.16
-0.26
-0.42
-1.29
-0.17
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.41
-0.75
-1.19
-4.88
-0.66
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.41
-0.75
-1.19
-4.88
-0.66
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.41
-0.75
-1.19
-4.88
-0.66
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.17
-0.31
-0.5
-2.01
-0.28
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.95
11.95
11.95
11.95
11.95
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-13.09
-56.37
-358.33
-574.25
-10.5
PBDTM(%)
-18.25
-61.07
-416.66
-597.02
-13.42
PATM(%)
-16.26
-50.33
-330.55
-483.16
-12.84
