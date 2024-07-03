iifl-logo-icon 1
Telogica Ltd Quarterly Results

21.3
(-2.78%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2020Sept-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

2.52

1.49

0.36

1.01

5.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.52

1.49

0.36

1.01

5.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.11

0.21

0.12

0.2

0.19

Total Income

2.63

1.7

0.49

1.21

5.33

Total Expenditure

2.96

2.54

1.78

7.01

5.87

PBIDT

-0.33

-0.84

-1.29

-5.8

-0.54

Interest

0.13

0.07

0.22

0.24

0.15

PBDT

-0.46

-0.91

-1.5

-6.03

-0.69

Depreciation

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.14

0.14

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.16

-0.26

-0.42

-1.29

-0.17

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.41

-0.75

-1.19

-4.88

-0.66

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.41

-0.75

-1.19

-4.88

-0.66

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.41

-0.75

-1.19

-4.88

-0.66

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.17

-0.31

-0.5

-2.01

-0.28

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.95

11.95

11.95

11.95

11.95

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-13.09

-56.37

-358.33

-574.25

-10.5

PBDTM(%)

-18.25

-61.07

-416.66

-597.02

-13.42

PATM(%)

-16.26

-50.33

-330.55

-483.16

-12.84

