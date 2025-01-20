iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Telogica Ltd Key Ratios

20.3
(3.15%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:57:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Telogica Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.66

-58.77

-56.25

17.46

Op profit growth

-62.43

75.76

-560.61

114.9

EBIT growth

-57.6

73.68

-646.1

1,177.73

Net profit growth

-53.63

59.13

1,432.43

-46.07

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-73.21

-209.84

-49.21

4.67

EBIT margin

-73.35

-186.31

-44.21

3.54

Net profit margin

-62.38

-144.89

-37.53

-1.07

RoCE

-49.21

-70.38

-29

5.01

RoNW

-20.47

-19.56

-7.68

-0.43

RoA

-10.46

-13.68

-6.15

-0.37

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.04

-6.39

-4.5

-0.76

Book value per share

2.04

4.82

11.47

15.63

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.32

-0.34

-1.08

-5.19

P/B

0.48

0.46

0.42

0.25

EV/EBIDTA

-1.19

-0.6

-1.75

3.56

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-21.44

-28.33

-24.99

209.79

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

337.96

502.64

312.18

147.13

Inventory days

200.6

310.93

166.85

71.77

Creditor days

-172.4

-40.77

-47.76

-55.32

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

12.09

11.74

7.36

-0.9

Net debt / equity

1.29

0.51

0.25

0.06

Net debt / op. profit

-0.8

-0.28

-0.53

0.84

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-94.48

-100.09

-87.04

-75.73

Employee costs

-32.99

-26.66

-12.51

-4.58

Other costs

-45.73

-183.08

-49.65

-15

Telogica : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Telogica Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.