|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.66
-58.77
-56.25
17.46
Op profit growth
-62.43
75.76
-560.61
114.9
EBIT growth
-57.6
73.68
-646.1
1,177.73
Net profit growth
-53.63
59.13
1,432.43
-46.07
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-73.21
-209.84
-49.21
4.67
EBIT margin
-73.35
-186.31
-44.21
3.54
Net profit margin
-62.38
-144.89
-37.53
-1.07
RoCE
-49.21
-70.38
-29
5.01
RoNW
-20.47
-19.56
-7.68
-0.43
RoA
-10.46
-13.68
-6.15
-0.37
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.04
-6.39
-4.5
-0.76
Book value per share
2.04
4.82
11.47
15.63
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.32
-0.34
-1.08
-5.19
P/B
0.48
0.46
0.42
0.25
EV/EBIDTA
-1.19
-0.6
-1.75
3.56
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-21.44
-28.33
-24.99
209.79
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
337.96
502.64
312.18
147.13
Inventory days
200.6
310.93
166.85
71.77
Creditor days
-172.4
-40.77
-47.76
-55.32
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
12.09
11.74
7.36
-0.9
Net debt / equity
1.29
0.51
0.25
0.06
Net debt / op. profit
-0.8
-0.28
-0.53
0.84
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-94.48
-100.09
-87.04
-75.73
Employee costs
-32.99
-26.66
-12.51
-4.58
Other costs
-45.73
-183.08
-49.65
-15
