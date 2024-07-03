iifl-logo-icon 1
Telogica Ltd Nine Monthly Results

21.05
(-1.17%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017Dec-2013

Gross Sales

4.37

9.75

4.96

21.66

20.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.37

9.75

4.96

21.66

20.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.46

0.35

0.24

0.63

0.23

Total Income

4.83

10.11

5.2

22.29

20.25

Total Expenditure

7.28

11.64

12.6

21.13

19.95

PBIDT

-2.45

-1.53

-7.4

1.16

0.3

Interest

0.46

0.42

1.05

0.99

0.98

PBDT

-2.91

-1.94

-8.45

0.16

-0.68

Depreciation

0.3

0.43

0.6

0.63

0.72

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0.17

0

Deferred Tax

-0.84

-0.54

0

0.04

-0.4

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.38

-1.83

-9.05

-0.68

-0.99

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.38

-1.83

-9.05

-0.68

-0.99

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0.03

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.38

-1.83

-9.05

-0.71

-0.99

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1

-0.77

-4.08

0

-0.46

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.95

11.95

11.11

11.11

10.77

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

1,56,05,796

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

72.37

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

59,58,146

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

27.62

PBIDTM(%)

-56.06

-15.69

-149.19

5.35

1.49

PBDTM(%)

-66.59

-19.89

-170.36

0.73

-3.39

PATM(%)

-54.46

-18.76

-182.45

-3.13

-4.94

