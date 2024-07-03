Telogica Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2013
Gross Sales
4.37
9.75
4.96
21.66
20.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.37
9.75
4.96
21.66
20.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.46
0.35
0.24
0.63
0.23
Total Income
4.83
10.11
5.2
22.29
20.25
Total Expenditure
7.28
11.64
12.6
21.13
19.95
PBIDT
-2.45
-1.53
-7.4
1.16
0.3
Interest
0.46
0.42
1.05
0.99
0.98
PBDT
-2.91
-1.94
-8.45
0.16
-0.68
Depreciation
0.3
0.43
0.6
0.63
0.72
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.17
0
Deferred Tax
-0.84
-0.54
0
0.04
-0.4
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.38
-1.83
-9.05
-0.68
-0.99
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.38
-1.83
-9.05
-0.68
-0.99
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0.03
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.38
-1.83
-9.05
-0.71
-0.99
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1
-0.77
-4.08
0
-0.46
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.95
11.95
11.11
11.11
10.77
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
1,56,05,796
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
72.37
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
59,58,146
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
27.62
PBIDTM(%)
-56.06
-15.69
-149.19
5.35
1.49
PBDTM(%)
-66.59
-19.89
-170.36
0.73
-3.39
PATM(%)
-54.46
-18.76
-182.45
-3.13
-4.94

