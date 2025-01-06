Telogica Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-4.99
-8.54
-20.2
-12.17
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.56
-0.8
-0.9
Tax paid
0.46
1.83
5.72
3.04
Working capital
-8.36
-7.09
-19.94
-9.38
Other operating items
Operating
-13.29
-14.36
-35.22
-19.41
Capital expenditure
0.01
-0.1
-0.06
10.81
Free cash flow
-13.27
-14.47
-35.28
-8.6
Equity raised
-13.68
-0.37
29.67
47.14
Investing
-0.15
0
0
0
Financing
-0.37
3.16
1.94
2.34
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-27.48
-11.69
-3.66
40.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.