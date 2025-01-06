iifl-logo-icon 1
Telogica Ltd Cash Flow Statement

21.9
(-4.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Telogica Ltd

Telogica FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-4.99

-8.54

-20.2

-12.17

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.56

-0.8

-0.9

Tax paid

0.46

1.83

5.72

3.04

Working capital

-8.36

-7.09

-19.94

-9.38

Other operating items

Operating

-13.29

-14.36

-35.22

-19.41

Capital expenditure

0.01

-0.1

-0.06

10.81

Free cash flow

-13.27

-14.47

-35.28

-8.6

Equity raised

-13.68

-0.37

29.67

47.14

Investing

-0.15

0

0

0

Financing

-0.37

3.16

1.94

2.34

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-27.48

-11.69

-3.66

40.88

