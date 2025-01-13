Telogica Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.95
11.95
11.95
11.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-15.09
-16.14
-14.1
-11.36
Net Worth
-3.14
-4.19
-2.15
0.59
Minority Interest
Debt
2.56
2.67
3.23
3.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.58
-1.52
1.08
4.2
Fixed Assets
0.92
0.47
2.77
3.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
12.04
12.08
12.03
11.46
Networking Capital
-13.6
-14.27
-13.77
-10.87
Inventories
5.46
3.93
4.21
3.31
Inventory Days
118.95
Sundry Debtors
9.76
4.77
4.76
7.02
Debtor Days
252.28
Other Current Assets
2.22
1.62
2.44
3.52
Sundry Creditors
-25.55
-20.46
-21.19
-20.93
Creditor Days
752.17
Other Current Liabilities
-5.49
-4.13
-3.99
-3.79
Cash
0.06
0.21
0.05
0.57
Total Assets
-0.58
-1.51
1.07
4.2
