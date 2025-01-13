iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Telogica Ltd Balance Sheet

18.96
(-4.72%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:01:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Telogica Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.95

11.95

11.95

11.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-15.09

-16.14

-14.1

-11.36

Net Worth

-3.14

-4.19

-2.15

0.59

Minority Interest

Debt

2.56

2.67

3.23

3.61

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-0.58

-1.52

1.08

4.2

Fixed Assets

0.92

0.47

2.77

3.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

12.04

12.08

12.03

11.46

Networking Capital

-13.6

-14.27

-13.77

-10.87

Inventories

5.46

3.93

4.21

3.31

Inventory Days

118.95

Sundry Debtors

9.76

4.77

4.76

7.02

Debtor Days

252.28

Other Current Assets

2.22

1.62

2.44

3.52

Sundry Creditors

-25.55

-20.46

-21.19

-20.93

Creditor Days

752.17

Other Current Liabilities

-5.49

-4.13

-3.99

-3.79

Cash

0.06

0.21

0.05

0.57

Total Assets

-0.58

-1.51

1.07

4.2

Telogica : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Telogica Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.