Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
10.15
10.76
9.99
24.24
yoy growth (%)
-5.62
7.66
-58.77
-56.25
Raw materials
-7.92
-10.16
-10
-21.1
As % of sales
78.01
94.48
100.09
87.04
Employee costs
-3.28
-3.55
-2.66
-3.03
As % of sales
32.31
32.99
26.66
12.51
Other costs
-3.8
-4.91
-18.29
-11.91
As % of sales (Other Cost)
37.51
45.7
183.04
49.13
Operating profit
-4.85
-7.87
-20.97
-11.8
OPM
-47.84
-73.17
-209.8
-48.69
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.56
-0.8
-0.9
Interest expense
-0.62
-0.65
-1.58
-1.45
Other income
0.88
0.55
3.15
1.98
Profit before tax
-4.99
-8.54
-20.2
-12.17
Taxes
0.46
1.83
5.72
3.04
Tax rate
-9.36
-21.45
-28.33
-24.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.53
-6.71
-14.47
-9.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.03
Net profit
-4.53
-6.71
-14.47
-9.09
yoy growth (%)
-32.48
-53.65
59.11
1,434.92
NPM
-44.61
-62.35
-144.84
-37.52
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.