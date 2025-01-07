iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Telogica Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

21.3
(-2.78%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Telogica Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

10.15

10.76

9.99

24.24

yoy growth (%)

-5.62

7.66

-58.77

-56.25

Raw materials

-7.92

-10.16

-10

-21.1

As % of sales

78.01

94.48

100.09

87.04

Employee costs

-3.28

-3.55

-2.66

-3.03

As % of sales

32.31

32.99

26.66

12.51

Other costs

-3.8

-4.91

-18.29

-11.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.51

45.7

183.04

49.13

Operating profit

-4.85

-7.87

-20.97

-11.8

OPM

-47.84

-73.17

-209.8

-48.69

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.56

-0.8

-0.9

Interest expense

-0.62

-0.65

-1.58

-1.45

Other income

0.88

0.55

3.15

1.98

Profit before tax

-4.99

-8.54

-20.2

-12.17

Taxes

0.46

1.83

5.72

3.04

Tax rate

-9.36

-21.45

-28.33

-24.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.53

-6.71

-14.47

-9.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.03

Net profit

-4.53

-6.71

-14.47

-9.09

yoy growth (%)

-32.48

-53.65

59.11

1,434.92

NPM

-44.61

-62.35

-144.84

-37.52

Telogica : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Telogica Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.