Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
403.6
214.09
313.41
313.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,470.07
120.9
125.41
91.36
Net Worth
5,873.67
334.99
438.82
404.77
Minority Interest
Debt
16.08
10.83
8.05
39.66
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.5
8.44
0
0
Total Liabilities
5,896.25
354.26
446.87
444.43
Fixed Assets
278.21
299.28
301.46
307.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
5,474.16
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
16.3
16.01
3.57
0.62
Networking Capital
-49.56
-5.2
-68.68
-62.17
Inventories
94.3
164.47
205.38
159.7
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
263.14
260.66
298.73
232.86
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
95.24
110.28
117.04
112.32
Sundry Creditors
-382.41
-430.11
-523.78
-430.53
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-119.84
-110.5
-166.05
-136.52
Cash
177.15
44.17
210.52
198.22
Total Assets
5,896.25
354.26
446.87
444.43
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.