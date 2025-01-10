Independent Auditors Report

To

The Members of

Terai Tea Company Limited

10, Govt. Place (East)

Kolkata - 700 069

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements of Terai Tea Company Limited ("the Company) which comprise the Stand alone Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024 and its profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Estimation of Useful Life of Bearer Plants - See note 3(a) to the standalone financial statements

The key Audit Matter How the Matter was Addressed in our Audit Useful life of Bearer Plants requires the management to exercise significant judgement in relation to the estimate thereof. Nature, timing and likelihood of changes to the natural factors may affect the useful life expectancy of the assets and therefore could have a material impact on the depreciation expense for the year. • Assessed the managements estimates of the useful life of Bearer Plants with reference to: (a) the consistency with the Companys pattern of economic benefits embodied in such assets and future operating plans including acquisitions and retirements of the Bearer Plants; (b) the comparison to the useful life estimates adopted by the comparable tea producers; and (3) consideration of the Companys historical experience. As per Note 4 - "Property, Plant and Equipment", the management reviews the estimated useful life and the residual value of Bearer Plants annually and adjust for changes, where appropriate Accordingly, the matter has been identified as key audit matter. • Evaluated the assumptions and critical judgements used by the management through testing of underlying documents/details. The written down value of such Bearer Plants as on 31 March 2024 is Rs. 1,701.00 lakhs. • Assessed the related disclosures included in the standalone financial statements in this regard.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. Flowever, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) With respect to the matter to be included in the auditors report under Section 197(16), In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For SAHA &MAJUMDER Chartered Accountants Place : Siliguri FRN : 303087E Date : 30th May, 2024 Sd /- S.N. Bhattacharjee Partner Membership No. 010767 ICAI UDIN : 24010767BKFBCS1738

Annexure - "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a)(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible asset. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were identified on such physical verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of leasehold land that have been taken on lease the lease agreements are in the name of the Company. In respect of leasehold land that have been taken on lease, the Company has not recognized as Right of Use asset in Property, Plant and Equipment in the financial statements.

(d) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii)(a) The inventories except stocks lying at warehouse or consignment agents have been physically verified by the Management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stock and the book records were not material and have been appropriately dealt with in the books of accounts. For stocks lying at warehouse or consignment agents at the year-end has been verified on the basis of subsequent sales.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets and we report that the quarterly statements submitted to the Bank are in agreement with the books of accounts except the value of standing tea crop which is provided on estimate.

(iii) The Company has made investments in companies and granted certain loans and advances in the nature of loans, in respect of which based on the audit procedures carried by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, we report as follows-

(a) The Company has provided loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year-

A The aggregate amount of loans and/or advances in the nature of loans during the year to any Associates or Subsidiary Company was Nil.

B. The aggregate amount of loans and/or advances in the nature of loans provided to any other entity/ies was Rs. 1609 Lakhs and the balance outstanding at the year end was Rs. 1597 Lakhs.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of the grant of such advances in the nature of loans is not considered prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to information and explanations given to us, there was no stipulation as to repayment of principal and interest in respect of advances in the nature of loans.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us, there were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties which had fallen due during the year.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us, there were no loans or advances in the nature of loans which has fallen due during the year, and which has been renewed or extended or for the repayment of which fresh loan has been granted.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, in terms of Clause 3(iii)(f), we are to report.

The aggregate of loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment was Rs. 1597 Lakhs which is 100% of such advances in the nature of loans.

b. Gross amount of loans or advances in the nature of loan granted to Director/relatives as defined in Section 2(76) of the Companies Act 2013 was Rs. 0.50 lakhs.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans given, investments made, guarantees and security given.

(v) According to information an explanation given to us the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to manufacture of goods, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Services tax, Duty of customs, cess and any other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident fund, Employee State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Services tax, Duty of customs, cess and any other material statutory dues were in arrears, as at 31 March 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes, except for the following:

Name of statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute as pending Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax 29,61,109 AY: 2016-2017 Commissioner (Appeals). Demand stayed Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax 13,29,064 AY: 2020-2021 Commissioner (Appeals). Demand stayed Income tax Act, 1961 TDS interest & short deduction claim 2,26,774 Up to Financial year 2023-24 Rectification proceedings initiated and pending West Bengal Sales Tax Act, 1994 Sales tax/ Value added tax 27,24,449* FY: 2004-2005 Honble High Court, Calcutta West Bengal Sales Tax Act, 1994 Sales tax/ Value added tax 34,42,775 2009-2010 and 2011-2012 Appellate & Revisional Board Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales tax/ Value added tax 13,10,610* FY: 2004-2005 Honble High Court, Calcutta Central Sales Tax Act. 1956 Sales tax/ Value added tax 30,450 2011-2012 Appellate & Revisional Board West Bengal Sales Tax Act, 1994 Sales tax/ Value added tax 12,61,694 FY: 2007-2008 and 2008-2009 Commissioner (Appeals) Central Sales Tax Act. 1956 Sales tax/ Value added tax 10,95,010 FY: 2007-2008 and 2008-2009 Commissioner (Appeals)

*Demand stayed by Honble High Court, Calcutta.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix)(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not default on any loans or borrowings or interest thereon due to any lender during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause ix(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The term loan raised during the year was applied the purpose for which it was taken.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) On and overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its Associate Companies.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x)(a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) and term loans during the year. Thus, the paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv)(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the Internal Audit Reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period up to December 2023 and the final internal audit report issued subsequent to 31st March 2024 covering the period from January 2024 to March 2024.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors, and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi)(a) According to the information and explanation given to us and in our opinion the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IAof the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and in our opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Flousing Finance activities without obtained a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR)from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and in our opinion, the Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and in our opinion, there are no other Company part of the Group which is a Core Investment Company and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx)(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any unspent amount in respect of any ongoing or other than ongoing project as at the expiry of the financial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable in respect of the Company.

(xxi) There was no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

For SAHA &MAJUMDER Chartered Accountants Place : Siliguri FRN : 303087E Date : 30th May, 2024 Sd /- S.N. Bhattacharjee Partner Membership No. 010767 ICAI UDIN : 24010767BKFBCS1738

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of Terai Tea Company Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of Terai Tea Company Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to the financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (‘Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to the financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to the financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to the financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to the financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to the financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to the financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control with reference to the financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.