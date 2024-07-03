SectorTrading
Open₹181.25
Prev. Close₹172.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.64
Day's High₹181.25
Day's Low₹170
52 Week's High₹218.8
52 Week's Low₹78
Book Value₹141.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)124.32
P/E8.02
EPS21.54
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.88
6.88
6.88
6.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
77.36
74.28
72.96
63.56
Net Worth
84.24
81.16
79.84
70.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
71.44
118.66
129.07
129.31
yoy growth (%)
-39.78
-8.06
-0.18
44.4
Raw materials
-54.45
-95.52
-98.14
-99.5
As % of sales
76.21
80.5
76.04
76.94
Employee costs
-6.24
-6.02
-6
-5.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.31
1.26
1.21
1.8
Depreciation
-1.93
-1.47
-1.6
-1.75
Tax paid
-1.03
0.15
-0.32
-0.39
Working capital
-12.56
9.19
-3.59
-1.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-39.78
-8.06
-0.18
44.4
Op profit growth
24.61
-199.1
-11.12
-0.72
EBIT growth
71.6
1.45
-14.31
19.27
Net profit growth
202.9
59.55
-37.22
30.36
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
108.06
93.16
73.18
71.45
118.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
108.06
93.16
73.18
71.45
118.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.6
4.73
15.32
17.14
11.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,473.15
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
846.4
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
741.6
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
195.1
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
69.67
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ajit Kumar Agarwala
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shashikala Agarwala
Director & CFO
Rajendra Kanodia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
RAJESH SINGHANIA
Independent Director
Ratan Kumar Goel
Independent Director
Dhruv Bajoria
Independent Director
Debasis Chakrabarti
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Terai Tea Co Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 25 Sep.73, Terai Tea Company Limited went public in Nov.94 and was promoted by Ajit Kumar Agarwala. The Company is the flagship Company of Terai Group of Companies. The Company is primarily engaged in production, distribution and trading of tea and other agricultural merchandise. The Company incorporated in 1973 was having only one tea estate namely Bagdogra Tea Estate with an installed capacity of 5 lacs kgs of made tea per annum. At present, the Group under the able and dynamic leadership of Dr Ajit Kumar Agarwala is the owner of seven tea gardens and five Bought Leaf Factories with a combined annual capacity of 15 Million kgs of made tea. The units of the Group are scattered all over North Bengal around the town of Siliguri.The Company had popular brands namely Terai King Terai Queen, Terai Rungneet , Terai Monarch Terai Maharaja Terai Snow view all over Russia. The Group is one of the most progressive and fastest growing and multi disciplinary conglomerate in North Bengal having an annual turnover over Rs.200 crores. It enjoys leadership position in the business of tea manufacturing and processing. It has a unique spectrum of offering in not only tea plantations and processing units but has diversified interest in the fields of tea manufacturing , tea export, garment export, food processing, real estate development , Steel industries along with other interest.The Company owns Bagdogra Tea Estate having an annual production of 8 lac kgs of tea. In addition,
The Terai Tea Co Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹180.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Terai Tea Co Ltd is ₹124.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Terai Tea Co Ltd is 8.02 and 1.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Terai Tea Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Terai Tea Co Ltd is ₹78 and ₹218.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Terai Tea Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.28%, 3 Years at 45.07%, 1 Year at 95.73%, 6 Month at 58.25%, 3 Month at -5.27% and 1 Month at 0.96%.
