Terai Tea Co Ltd Share Price

180.7
(4.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open181.25
  • Day's High181.25
  • 52 Wk High218.8
  • Prev. Close172.65
  • Day's Low170
  • 52 Wk Low 78
  • Turnover (lac)2.64
  • P/E8.02
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value141.6
  • EPS21.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)124.32
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Terai Tea Co Ltd KEY RATIOS

Terai Tea Co Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Terai Tea Co Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Terai Tea Co Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.72%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.72%

Non-Promoter- 26.27%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Terai Tea Co Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.88

6.88

6.88

6.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

77.36

74.28

72.96

63.56

Net Worth

84.24

81.16

79.84

70.44

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

71.44

118.66

129.07

129.31

yoy growth (%)

-39.78

-8.06

-0.18

44.4

Raw materials

-54.45

-95.52

-98.14

-99.5

As % of sales

76.21

80.5

76.04

76.94

Employee costs

-6.24

-6.02

-6

-5.27

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.31

1.26

1.21

1.8

Depreciation

-1.93

-1.47

-1.6

-1.75

Tax paid

-1.03

0.15

-0.32

-0.39

Working capital

-12.56

9.19

-3.59

-1.11

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-39.78

-8.06

-0.18

44.4

Op profit growth

24.61

-199.1

-11.12

-0.72

EBIT growth

71.6

1.45

-14.31

19.27

Net profit growth

202.9

59.55

-37.22

30.36

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

108.06

93.16

73.18

71.45

118.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

108.06

93.16

73.18

71.45

118.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.6

4.73

15.32

17.14

11.78

Terai Tea Co Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,473.15

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

846.4

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

741.6

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

195.1

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

69.67

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Terai Tea Co Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ajit Kumar Agarwala

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shashikala Agarwala

Director & CFO

Rajendra Kanodia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

RAJESH SINGHANIA

Independent Director

Ratan Kumar Goel

Independent Director

Dhruv Bajoria

Independent Director

Debasis Chakrabarti

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Terai Tea Co Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 25 Sep.73, Terai Tea Company Limited went public in Nov.94 and was promoted by Ajit Kumar Agarwala. The Company is the flagship Company of Terai Group of Companies. The Company is primarily engaged in production, distribution and trading of tea and other agricultural merchandise. The Company incorporated in 1973 was having only one tea estate namely Bagdogra Tea Estate with an installed capacity of 5 lacs kgs of made tea per annum. At present, the Group under the able and dynamic leadership of Dr Ajit Kumar Agarwala is the owner of seven tea gardens and five Bought Leaf Factories with a combined annual capacity of 15 Million kgs of made tea. The units of the Group are scattered all over North Bengal around the town of Siliguri.The Company had popular brands namely Terai King Terai Queen, Terai Rungneet , Terai Monarch Terai Maharaja Terai Snow view all over Russia. The Group is one of the most progressive and fastest growing and multi disciplinary conglomerate in North Bengal having an annual turnover over Rs.200 crores. It enjoys leadership position in the business of tea manufacturing and processing. It has a unique spectrum of offering in not only tea plantations and processing units but has diversified interest in the fields of tea manufacturing , tea export, garment export, food processing, real estate development , Steel industries along with other interest.The Company owns Bagdogra Tea Estate having an annual production of 8 lac kgs of tea. In addition,
Company FAQs

What is the Terai Tea Co Ltd share price today?

The Terai Tea Co Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹180.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Terai Tea Co Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Terai Tea Co Ltd is ₹124.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Terai Tea Co Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Terai Tea Co Ltd is 8.02 and 1.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Terai Tea Co Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Terai Tea Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Terai Tea Co Ltd is ₹78 and ₹218.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Terai Tea Co Ltd?

Terai Tea Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.28%, 3 Years at 45.07%, 1 Year at 95.73%, 6 Month at 58.25%, 3 Month at -5.27% and 1 Month at 0.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Terai Tea Co Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Terai Tea Co Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.73 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.27 %

