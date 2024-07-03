Summary

Incorporated on 25 Sep.73, Terai Tea Company Limited went public in Nov.94 and was promoted by Ajit Kumar Agarwala. The Company is the flagship Company of Terai Group of Companies. The Company is primarily engaged in production, distribution and trading of tea and other agricultural merchandise. The Company incorporated in 1973 was having only one tea estate namely Bagdogra Tea Estate with an installed capacity of 5 lacs kgs of made tea per annum. At present, the Group under the able and dynamic leadership of Dr Ajit Kumar Agarwala is the owner of seven tea gardens and five Bought Leaf Factories with a combined annual capacity of 15 Million kgs of made tea. The units of the Group are scattered all over North Bengal around the town of Siliguri.The Company had popular brands namely Terai King Terai Queen, Terai Rungneet , Terai Monarch Terai Maharaja Terai Snow view all over Russia. The Group is one of the most progressive and fastest growing and multi disciplinary conglomerate in North Bengal having an annual turnover over Rs.200 crores. It enjoys leadership position in the business of tea manufacturing and processing. It has a unique spectrum of offering in not only tea plantations and processing units but has diversified interest in the fields of tea manufacturing , tea export, garment export, food processing, real estate development , Steel industries along with other interest.The Company owns Bagdogra Tea Estate having an annual production of 8 lac kgs of tea. In addition,

