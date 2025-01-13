Terai Tea Co Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.88
6.88
6.88
6.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
77.36
74.28
72.96
63.56
Net Worth
84.24
81.16
79.84
70.44
Minority Interest
Debt
32.14
36.22
31.45
24.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.72
0.82
0.4
0.51
Total Liabilities
117.1
118.2
111.69
95.58
Fixed Assets
52.37
49.38
50.84
51.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
43.91
42.22
48.76
18.44
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.82
0.65
0
0
Networking Capital
19.09
24.73
11.43
25.12
Inventories
1.19
2.36
1.55
2.62
Inventory Days
13.38
Sundry Debtors
1.46
3.05
15.41
2.32
Debtor Days
11.85
Other Current Assets
21.21
25.58
9.66
27.44
Sundry Creditors
-1.39
-2.1
-11.3
-2.44
Creditor Days
12.46
Other Current Liabilities
-3.38
-4.16
-3.89
-4.82
Cash
0.92
1.19
0.64
0.42
Total Assets
117.11
118.17
111.67
95.58
