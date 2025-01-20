Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.18
44.4
-25.1
Op profit growth
-11.12
-0.72
-6.81
EBIT growth
-14.31
19.27
-13.82
Net profit growth
-103.37
114.53
37.18
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.1
4.6
6.7
5.38
EBIT margin
3.85
4.49
5.44
4.72
Net profit margin
-0.06
1.79
1.2
0.66
RoCE
3.82
6.18
5.78
RoNW
-0.02
1.09
0.66
RoA
-0.01
0.61
0.32
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.28
2.05
1.57
0.87
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.43
0.82
-1.1
-1.41
Book value per share
173.15
93.67
59.93
57.94
Valuation ratios
P/E
31.75
29.26
30.95
77.01
P/CEPS
-16.71
73.16
-43.85
-47.42
P/B
0.23
0.64
0.81
1.15
EV/EBIDTA
9.47
10.57
10.97
12.07
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-26.93
-21.88
21.81
-26.31
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
33.38
70.96
162
Inventory days
20.77
21.91
32.11
Creditor days
-24.46
-59.63
-161.71
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.32
-1.45
-1.22
-1.16
Net debt / equity
0.28
0.6
0.97
1.08
Net debt / op. profit
6.49
6.51
6.71
6.75
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-76.04
-76.94
-70.19
-75.92
Employee costs
-4.65
-4.07
-5.52
-4.13
Other costs
-15.2
-14.36
-17.58
-14.55
