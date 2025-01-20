iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Terai Tea Co Ltd Key Ratios

175
(1.45%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:27:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Terai Tea Co Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.18

44.4

-25.1

Op profit growth

-11.12

-0.72

-6.81

EBIT growth

-14.31

19.27

-13.82

Net profit growth

-103.37

114.53

37.18

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.1

4.6

6.7

5.38

EBIT margin

3.85

4.49

5.44

4.72

Net profit margin

-0.06

1.79

1.2

0.66

RoCE

3.82

6.18

5.78

RoNW

-0.02

1.09

0.66

RoA

-0.01

0.61

0.32

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.28

2.05

1.57

0.87

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.43

0.82

-1.1

-1.41

Book value per share

173.15

93.67

59.93

57.94

Valuation ratios

P/E

31.75

29.26

30.95

77.01

P/CEPS

-16.71

73.16

-43.85

-47.42

P/B

0.23

0.64

0.81

1.15

EV/EBIDTA

9.47

10.57

10.97

12.07

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-26.93

-21.88

21.81

-26.31

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

33.38

70.96

162

Inventory days

20.77

21.91

32.11

Creditor days

-24.46

-59.63

-161.71

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.32

-1.45

-1.22

-1.16

Net debt / equity

0.28

0.6

0.97

1.08

Net debt / op. profit

6.49

6.51

6.71

6.75

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-76.04

-76.94

-70.19

-75.92

Employee costs

-4.65

-4.07

-5.52

-4.13

Other costs

-15.2

-14.36

-17.58

-14.55

Terai Tea Co : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Terai Tea Co Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.