iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Terai Tea Co Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

181
(4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Terai Tea Co Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

71.44

118.66

129.07

129.31

yoy growth (%)

-39.78

-8.06

-0.18

44.4

Raw materials

-54.45

-95.52

-98.14

-99.5

As % of sales

76.21

80.5

76.04

76.94

Employee costs

-6.24

-6.02

-6

-5.27

As % of sales

8.73

5.07

4.65

4.07

Other costs

-17.29

-22.36

-19.62

-18.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.2

18.84

15.2

14.36

Operating profit

-6.54

-5.24

5.29

5.95

OPM

-9.15

-4.42

4.1

4.6

Depreciation

-1.93

-1.47

-1.6

-1.75

Interest expense

-3.35

-3.78

-3.76

-4

Other income

17.14

11.78

1.28

1.61

Profit before tax

5.31

1.26

1.21

1.8

Taxes

-1.03

0.15

-0.32

-0.39

Tax rate

-19.43

11.87

-26.93

-21.88

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.28

1.41

0.88

1.41

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.28

1.41

0.88

1.41

yoy growth (%)

202.9

59.55

-37.22

30.36

NPM

5.99

1.19

0.68

1.09

Terai Tea Co : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Terai Tea Co Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.