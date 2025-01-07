Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
71.44
118.66
129.07
129.31
yoy growth (%)
-39.78
-8.06
-0.18
44.4
Raw materials
-54.45
-95.52
-98.14
-99.5
As % of sales
76.21
80.5
76.04
76.94
Employee costs
-6.24
-6.02
-6
-5.27
As % of sales
8.73
5.07
4.65
4.07
Other costs
-17.29
-22.36
-19.62
-18.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.2
18.84
15.2
14.36
Operating profit
-6.54
-5.24
5.29
5.95
OPM
-9.15
-4.42
4.1
4.6
Depreciation
-1.93
-1.47
-1.6
-1.75
Interest expense
-3.35
-3.78
-3.76
-4
Other income
17.14
11.78
1.28
1.61
Profit before tax
5.31
1.26
1.21
1.8
Taxes
-1.03
0.15
-0.32
-0.39
Tax rate
-19.43
11.87
-26.93
-21.88
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.28
1.41
0.88
1.41
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.28
1.41
0.88
1.41
yoy growth (%)
202.9
59.55
-37.22
30.36
NPM
5.99
1.19
0.68
1.09
