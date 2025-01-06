iifl-logo-icon 1
Terai Tea Co Ltd Cash Flow Statement

180.7
(4.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Terai Tea Co Ltd

Terai Tea Co FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.31

1.26

1.21

1.8

Depreciation

-1.93

-1.47

-1.6

-1.75

Tax paid

-1.03

0.15

-0.32

-0.39

Working capital

-12.56

9.19

-3.59

-1.11

Other operating items

Operating

-10.2

9.12

-4.3

-1.45

Capital expenditure

-3.09

5.28

1.87

-14.85

Free cash flow

-13.3

14.4

-2.43

-16.3

Equity raised

118.5

114.35

111.34

88.05

Investing

2.4

0.38

0.43

0.02

Financing

-20.33

9.31

-3.4

-2.09

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

87.26

138.46

105.93

69.68

Terai Tea Co : related Articles

No Record Found

