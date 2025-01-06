Terai Tea Co Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.31
1.26
1.21
1.8
Depreciation
-1.93
-1.47
-1.6
-1.75
Tax paid
-1.03
0.15
-0.32
-0.39
Working capital
-12.56
9.19
-3.59
-1.11
Other operating items
Operating
-10.2
9.12
-4.3
-1.45
Capital expenditure
-3.09
5.28
1.87
-14.85
Free cash flow
-13.3
14.4
-2.43
-16.3
Equity raised
118.5
114.35
111.34
88.05
Investing
2.4
0.38
0.43
0.02
Financing
-20.33
9.31
-3.4
-2.09
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
87.26
138.46
105.93
69.68
