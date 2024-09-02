|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Disclosure regarding Newspaper Publication before sending AGM Notice to Shareholders Intimation of Record Date Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we would wish to inform that the Company has fixed Monday, 23 September, 2024 as the cut-off date for e-voting and Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024) Scrutinizers Report of the 51st Annual general Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.10.2024)
