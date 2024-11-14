iifl-logo-icon 1
Terai Tea Co Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 16, 2025|01:44:00 PM

Terai Tea Co CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
TERAI TEA CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Intimation of Board Meeting for the Un-audited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
TERAI TEA CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation Of Board Meeting For the Un-audited Financial Results For The 1st Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Will Be Held On 13th Day Of August 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 for quarter ended 30 June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202425 Jul 2024
Outcome Of Board Meeting held on 25th July, 2024 Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Change in Directors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202420 May 2024
TERAI TEA CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 will be held on 29th day of May 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 29/05/2024 has been revised to 30/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 29/05/2024 has been revised to 30/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
TERAI TEA CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting for Approval of Un-Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)

