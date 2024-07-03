Terai Tea Co Ltd Summary

Incorporated on 25 Sep.73, Terai Tea Company Limited went public in Nov.94 and was promoted by Ajit Kumar Agarwala. The Company is the flagship Company of Terai Group of Companies. The Company is primarily engaged in production, distribution and trading of tea and other agricultural merchandise. The Company incorporated in 1973 was having only one tea estate namely Bagdogra Tea Estate with an installed capacity of 5 lacs kgs of made tea per annum. At present, the Group under the able and dynamic leadership of Dr Ajit Kumar Agarwala is the owner of seven tea gardens and five Bought Leaf Factories with a combined annual capacity of 15 Million kgs of made tea. The units of the Group are scattered all over North Bengal around the town of Siliguri.The Company had popular brands namely Terai King Terai Queen, Terai Rungneet , Terai Monarch Terai Maharaja Terai Snow view all over Russia. The Group is one of the most progressive and fastest growing and multi disciplinary conglomerate in North Bengal having an annual turnover over Rs.200 crores. It enjoys leadership position in the business of tea manufacturing and processing. It has a unique spectrum of offering in not only tea plantations and processing units but has diversified interest in the fields of tea manufacturing , tea export, garment export, food processing, real estate development , Steel industries along with other interest.The Company owns Bagdogra Tea Estate having an annual production of 8 lac kgs of tea. In addition, it has a separate division for marketing of packet tea under its own brand name My Cup in the domestic market. The Company signed an MoU with Sovincom of Moscow, Russia, one of the leading importer of tea in Russia for export of tea worth Rs 50 cr during 1995-96. The company came out with a public issue in Apr.95 at a premium of Rs 40 to part-finance setting up two separate units, one as a 100% EOU for blending and packing for tea and another for the domestic market for blending and packaging of tea.The company increased its capacity by 15 lacs kg of made tea during 1997-98.The Karjeepara Tea Factory came into operation in 2002-03. The production in Sevoke Tea Factory Unit resumed operations in March 2007. The 100% subsidiary company of the Company, Madhukamal Tea Industry Private Limited was disposed off as slump sale to strengthen profitability in year 2009. The Company started trading in agricultural goods during 2011-12.