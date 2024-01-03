Terraform Realstate Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.02
0.02
0.06
0.09
Net Worth
0.48
0.52
0.56
0.59
Minority Interest
Debt
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.58
0.62
0.66
0.64
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.47
0.53
0.58
0.58
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
0.09
0.08
0.06
Networking Capital
0.01
6.93
-0.02
0
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.05
0.04
0.02
0.03
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
-0.03
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
0.58
0.63
0.65
0.65
No Record Found
