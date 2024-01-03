Terraform Realstate Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.04
-0.05
-0.04
0.08
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.01
0
0
0.01
Working capital
0.01
0.02
0
-0.02
Other operating items
Operating
-0.02
-0.02
-0.04
0.07
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.02
-0.02
-0.04
0.07
Equity raised
0.25
0.39
0.52
0.33
Investing
-0.01
-0.22
0
0.13
Financing
0.05
0.11
0.03
0.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.27
0.26
0.51
0.66
