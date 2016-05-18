To the Members of Texel Industries Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Texel Industries Limited (the Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of profit and loss, including statement of other comprehensive income, cash flow statement and statement of changes in equity for the year ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to the Note No 3 and 4 of the standalone financial statement regarding Investment and unsecured loans granted to Texel Industries (Africa) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. As on balance sheet date, the net worth of the said wholly owned subsidiary has been fully eroded. The management of the company has tested said investment and unsecured loan for impairment, based on their assessment there was impairment loss of 69.01 Lacs and 5364.33 Lacs for investment and unsecured loans respectively.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. The Company has recognised right of use assets and lease liability of Rs. 1,05,093.22/- thousand and Rs. 1,28,854.85/- thousand respectively at year end. Application of Ind AS 116 requires significant judgement and estimate in determining the right of use assets and lease liabilities based on terms of the underlying lease agreements, hence we considered this as a key audit matter. As part of our audit procedures, our procedures included the following: 2 This is a key audit matter as the amount of investments and loans to subsidiaries is material to the standalone financial statements of the company and the determination of recoverable value for impairment assessment involves significant management judgement. - Read and assessed the Companys accounting policies in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 116. - Obtained an understanding, evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls that the Company has in relation to accounting of leases under Ind AS116; - Tested the accuracy and completeness of the underlying lease master by agreeing the underlying data pertaining to lease rentals, term, escalation and other relevant terms and conditions to lease agreements and recomputed the calculations involved on a sample basis. - Evaluated the underlying assumptions and estimates including the discount rates. - Assessed the disclosures made in the financial statements by the Company in this regard. - We evaluated the cash flow forecasts (with underlying economic growth rate) by comparing them to the approved budgets and our understanding of the internal and external factors. - We Evaluated The Disclosures Made In The Standalone Financial Statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors are responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the audit of Standalone Ind AS financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the entity has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, the cash flow statement and statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as amended.

(e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

(g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended 31st March, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(h) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and

Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position-

The company has filed Special Civil Application on 18/05/2016, before Honourable Gujarat High Court for quash and to set aside the notice of demand raised by Employees Provident Fund Organisation for 1131.46/- thousands on late payment of remittance for the period November, 1998 to January, 2014, vide its notice dated 25.04.2016 and to put a stay on the notice of demand dated 25.04.2016 during Pending admission and hearing of the present petition.

ii. The Company is not required to make provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts as the company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amount which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than disclosed in the notes to

the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

For, SUNIL PODDAR & CO. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No 110603W [CA Harshil Lohia] Partner Place: Ahmedabad M. No. 192753 Date: 28th May, 2024 UDIN: 24192753BKAIYJ8388

ANNEXURE A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE:

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of TEXEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED on the financial statements of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2024, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained the proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible asset.

(b) The fixed assets were physically verified during the year by the management in accordance with a program of verification, which in our opinion provides for physical verification of all the fixed assets at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31,2024 for holding any benami property under Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) (a) The physical verification of Inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year end and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by Management is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of Inventory by the Management as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the procedures for physical verification of Inventories followed by the management is reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of business.

(c) The company has maintained reasonable records for Inventories of raw material and finished goods lying at factory premises. As regards to work in process, we were informed that though it is not possible to compare individual items with the available records, on an overall basis, no discrepancy was disclosed. The discrepancy noticed on physical verification of stores and spares on comparison to books of records were not material and as informed to us would be dealt with in the books of account after enquiry / reconciliation.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crores in aggregate form banks or financial institutions during any point of time of the year on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) The company has made investments in firm and granted unsecured loans or advances in the nature of loans, to companies or any other parties during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has provided loans during the year and details of which are given below, The Company has not provided any advances in the nature of loan or guarantee or security to any other entity during the year.

Particulars Loan (Rs. In thousand) A. Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year: Subsidiary - Others 325.00 B. Balance outstanding as at Balance Sheet date in respect of above cases: Subsidiary 24,895.50 Others 233.37

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans are prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, no schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, hence question of regularity of repayment or receipts does not arise.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the Company has fallen due during the year and has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The company has granted loans repayable on demand to its employees, the aggregate amount of which stands at Rs. 325.00 thousands, which is 100% of the total loans granted by the Company during the year.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

(v) During the year, company has accepted deposits from its members and such deposits does not exceed ten per cent of the aggregate of the Paid-up share capital, free Reserves and securities premium account of the company, thus company is exempted to comply the provision of section 73(2)(a) to (e).

Further as per information and explanations provided to us for our verification, there is no violation of provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under.

Also, according to information furnished to us, no order has been passed on the Company by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal for noncompliance with the provisions of Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vi) According to the explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for any of the products manufactured/ services rendered by the company. Hence reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no statutory dues referred to in clause (a) above as at 31st March, 2024 which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank of financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The term loans have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associate firm.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its associate firm.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised monies by way of Initial Public Offer or Further Public Offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been notices or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us no whistle-blower complaints, if any, received during the year by the Company.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the company issued till date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(b) is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, there is no core investment company within the group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash loses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Since the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 with regard to corporate social responsibility are not applicable to the company hence the clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi) There are no Companies of which reports are included in the consolidated financial statements. Hence, reporting under clauses 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE - B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF THE TEXEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("THE COMPANY")

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Texel Industries Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.