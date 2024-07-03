SectorPackaging
Open₹94.03
Prev. Close₹94.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.68
Day's High₹96
Day's Low₹92.65
52 Week's High₹102.79
52 Week's Low₹31.1
Book Value₹26.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)123.29
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.34
8.34
8.34
5.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.12
16.53
27.4
17.24
Net Worth
16.46
24.87
35.74
22.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
82.62
95.49
91.08
53.29
yoy growth (%)
-13.48
4.84
70.92
-24.13
Raw materials
-61.27
-67.87
-68.63
-38.07
As % of sales
74.16
71.07
75.35
71.45
Employee costs
-3.92
-4.23
-2.58
-2.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.03
4.11
4.23
1.44
Depreciation
-0.8
-0.59
-0.51
-0.92
Tax paid
-0.82
-0.99
-1.16
-0.29
Working capital
-2.27
0.13
-1.82
3.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.48
4.84
70.92
-24.13
Op profit growth
-17.28
17.55
42.42
31.19
EBIT growth
-20.57
9.89
82.99
-11.65
Net profit growth
-29.27
1.94
169.14
-14.48
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
94.89
99.72
90.94
82.79
95.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
94.89
99.72
90.94
82.79
95.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.1
0.46
1.02
0.28
0.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Shailesh R Mehta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Naresh R Mehta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jasmin Nahidakhtar Vhora
Independent Director
Avni Chouhan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shubham Kiran Shah
Independent Director
Umesh Arvindbhai Vyas
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Texel Industries Ltd
Summary
Texel Industries Ltd. (formerly known as Texel Plastics Pvt Ltd) manufactures speciality coated fabrics, protection covers and other related products at its plant in Kalol, Gujarat. The Company promoted by Shailesh Mehta and Naresh Mehta was incorporated in 1989. Presently, the Company is into manufacturing of Tarpaulins and Geomembrane.The Companys products are used in effluent storage ponds, foundations of buildings, water-proofing of buildings, building of roads, storage of grain, transportation of goods, etc. It worked upon an expansion-cum-diversification plan in 1994, whereby, the production capacity was increased to 2195 tpa of wider-width lower-weight speciality coated fabrics and PE protection covers. A new factory was set up for this purpose at Santej near Ahmedabad and went into production in Mar.95. The company entered the capital market in Sep.94. Among its products are tunnel lining membrane which provides high tear and puncture resistance to the rock surface of tunnels; roof tile underlay, which prevents water seepage inside wooden houses; pile liner (reinforced concrete columns). The company also developed a special highly chemical-resistant coated-fabric, geo membrane, that can withstand extremely corrosive acids. This was designed mainly for Hindustan Copper. Similarly, it has designed a special geo membrane for Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals.The Company further diversified into the manufacture of coated paper used in the manufacture of flexible packagin
Read More
The Texel Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹92.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Texel Industries Ltd is ₹123.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Texel Industries Ltd is 0 and 3.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Texel Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Texel Industries Ltd is ₹31.1 and ₹102.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Texel Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 116.21%, 3 Years at 1.85%, 1 Year at 78.91%, 6 Month at 161.19%, 3 Month at 7.96% and 1 Month at 13.86%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.