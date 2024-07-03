iifl-logo-icon 1
Texel Industries Ltd Share Price

92.65
(-1.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open94.03
  • Day's High96
  • 52 Wk High102.79
  • Prev. Close94.5
  • Day's Low92.65
  • 52 Wk Low 31.1
  • Turnover (lac)7.68
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value26.1
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)123.29
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Texel Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

94.03

Prev. Close

94.5

Turnover(Lac.)

7.68

Day's High

96

Day's Low

92.65

52 Week's High

102.79

52 Week's Low

31.1

Book Value

26.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

123.29

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Texel Industries Ltd Corporate Action

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Aug, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Texel Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Texel Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:19 PM
Oct-2024Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.38%

Foreign: 3.38%

Indian: 26.38%

Non-Promoter- 70.23%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 70.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Texel Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.34

8.34

8.34

5.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.12

16.53

27.4

17.24

Net Worth

16.46

24.87

35.74

22.46

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

82.62

95.49

91.08

53.29

yoy growth (%)

-13.48

4.84

70.92

-24.13

Raw materials

-61.27

-67.87

-68.63

-38.07

As % of sales

74.16

71.07

75.35

71.45

Employee costs

-3.92

-4.23

-2.58

-2.85

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.03

4.11

4.23

1.44

Depreciation

-0.8

-0.59

-0.51

-0.92

Tax paid

-0.82

-0.99

-1.16

-0.29

Working capital

-2.27

0.13

-1.82

3.24

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.48

4.84

70.92

-24.13

Op profit growth

-17.28

17.55

42.42

31.19

EBIT growth

-20.57

9.89

82.99

-11.65

Net profit growth

-29.27

1.94

169.14

-14.48

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

94.89

99.72

90.94

82.79

95.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

94.89

99.72

90.94

82.79

95.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.1

0.46

1.02

0.28

0.22

Texel Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Texel Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Shailesh R Mehta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Naresh R Mehta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jasmin Nahidakhtar Vhora

Independent Director

Avni Chouhan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shubham Kiran Shah

Independent Director

Umesh Arvindbhai Vyas

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Texel Industries Ltd

Summary

Texel Industries Ltd. (formerly known as Texel Plastics Pvt Ltd) manufactures speciality coated fabrics, protection covers and other related products at its plant in Kalol, Gujarat. The Company promoted by Shailesh Mehta and Naresh Mehta was incorporated in 1989. Presently, the Company is into manufacturing of Tarpaulins and Geomembrane.The Companys products are used in effluent storage ponds, foundations of buildings, water-proofing of buildings, building of roads, storage of grain, transportation of goods, etc. It worked upon an expansion-cum-diversification plan in 1994, whereby, the production capacity was increased to 2195 tpa of wider-width lower-weight speciality coated fabrics and PE protection covers. A new factory was set up for this purpose at Santej near Ahmedabad and went into production in Mar.95. The company entered the capital market in Sep.94. Among its products are tunnel lining membrane which provides high tear and puncture resistance to the rock surface of tunnels; roof tile underlay, which prevents water seepage inside wooden houses; pile liner (reinforced concrete columns). The company also developed a special highly chemical-resistant coated-fabric, geo membrane, that can withstand extremely corrosive acids. This was designed mainly for Hindustan Copper. Similarly, it has designed a special geo membrane for Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals.The Company further diversified into the manufacture of coated paper used in the manufacture of flexible packagin
Company FAQs

What is the Texel Industries Ltd share price today?

The Texel Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹92.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Texel Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Texel Industries Ltd is ₹123.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Texel Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Texel Industries Ltd is 0 and 3.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Texel Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Texel Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Texel Industries Ltd is ₹31.1 and ₹102.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Texel Industries Ltd?

Texel Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 116.21%, 3 Years at 1.85%, 1 Year at 78.91%, 6 Month at 161.19%, 3 Month at 7.96% and 1 Month at 13.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Texel Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Texel Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 28.17 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 71.83 %

